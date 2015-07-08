* Rosneft to supply 200,000 bpd of oil to Essar
* Stake acquisition deal is subject to corporate approval
* Rosneft says Vadinar refinery capacity to more than double
By Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova
UFA, Russia, July 8 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft has made a significant step in its efforts to
expand its global reach by signing a preliminary deal with Essar
Group about acquiring up to 49 percent of the Vadinar
oil refinery in India.
Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer, has long
sought to increase its exposure to the global markets but its
efforts have been hampered by Western sanctions over Moscow's
role in the Ukraine crisis.
State-controlled Rosneft said on Wednesday that it has also
finalised a deal to supply 10 million tonnes of oil a year
(200,000 barrels per day) to the refinery over 10 years.
"Thanks to this agreement Rosneft grants itself a secure
market outlet of crude oil, which will create an additional
possibility of production planning and marketing," the company
said in a statement.
The deal to buy a stake in the refinery had been delayed due
to difference over the price, sources told Reuters last month.
It was unclear whether a price has now been agreed. Sources said
last month that Rosneft would pay less than $2 billion for the
stake and that Essar wanted a higher price.
Rosneft said the deal is still subject to corporate
approval.
Mumbai-based Essar, whose business interests include steel,
oil and gas, power and ports, has been forced to consider
selling some of its assets to reduce its debt pile, after
expanding in India and overseas in the last few years.
Essar's founders own 90.5 percent of Essar Oil, of which
65.6 percent is in the form of overseas depository shares.
Essar depends heavily on Iran to feed its 400,000 bpd
Vadinar refinery. Rosneft said on Wednesday that the partners
intended to increase the refinery's capacity to 45 million
tonnes (900,000 barrels per day) by 2020.
The oil supply agreement was preliminary signed in December
during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India.
Processing of 200,000 bpd of Russian oil will hurt the
profitability of Essar's Vadinar refinery because of the higher
transport costs and yield.
Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer, Igor Sechin, did not rule
out on Wednesday that the company may supply oil via swaps, but
declined to elaborate. A source said last month that Rosneft may
supply Venezuelan oil to the Essar refinery or it may sell
Iranian oil to Essar, once international sanctions against
Tehran are lifted.
