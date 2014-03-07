By Natsuko Waki
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 Emerging economies may be on the
cusp of a great unwinding of borrow-low invest-high carry
trades, through which an estimated $2 trillion has flooded
mainly into their debt markets in the past five years.
The latest cycle of carry trades is the third in little over
two decades and its estimated size is roughly double that of its
predecessor. A reversal poses a specific risk to debt markets,
especially in China, where investors who facilitated a corporate
lending binge face both currency and credit losses.
With investors demanding higher compensation for growing
political and economic risks, even aggressive interest rate
hikes by emerging market central banks defending their
currencies may not be enough to keep the carry party swinging.
Since the Federal Reserve started offering cheap money under
its quantitative easing policy in late 2008, emerging banks and
corporates have issued substantial volumes of foreign
currency-denominated bonds and borrowed heavily from overseas
banks.
According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, external bond
issuance from emerging markets more than doubled to $2 trillion
in the five years to end-September 2013. Including bank loans,
EM had attracted investment from abroad totalling $5 trillion by
autumn 2013, nearly $2 trillion more than five years ago.
In return, investors enjoyed quick profits by borrowing in
low-yielding currencies like the dollar and euro to invest in
high-yielding emerging debt.
Some retail investors have begun unwinding these trades.
EPFR-tracked bond funds have lost over $11 billion this year,
compared with outflows of $14 billion for the whole of 2013.
But institutional investors - which make up the bulk of EM
carry trades - have yet to head to the exits.
"On a net basis it has not unwound, or in fact it may have
increased further ... But as some people put it, carry is a
rental profit. You have to give it back at some point," said
Salman Ahmed, strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.
"This time, carry trades are more concentrated in the
high-duration corporate bond market. Money went into the 10-year
and seven-year debt. It's a much riskier situation because you
have FX exposure and underlying credit and duration exposure."
Duration is a commonly used measure of risk that indicates
how price-sensitive a bond is to changes in interest rates.
Average interest rates in emerging economies have bounced
off post-crisis lows after aggressive monetary tightening by the
likes of Turkey and Russia. But analysts said that was unlikely
to kick off a new round of carry trades.
"EM carry is happening at a time when developed equities are
doing well. There's competition between DM and EM," Ahmed said.
"You are choosing 10 percent carry and political and FX risks,
or a 15 percent gain without any risks. Carry may have to go
further higher to bring people back."
Emerging markets have seen carry trades fuel a boom-and-bust
cycle before. The first, driven by foreign banks, funded East
Asian economic expansion before ending in 1997 with the Asian
financial crisis.
The second was the gigantic yen carry trade that built up in
the early 2000s, during which an estimated $1 trillion poured
into big emerging economies before a rapid unravelling in 2008.
Some cash from carry trades which have been unwound this
time may be making its way into high-yielding corporate debt in
developed markets, according to Yves Bonzon, chief investment
officer at Pictet Wealth Management.
"You borrow/short and leverage DM corporate debt with
five-to-seven year duration risk, or maybe the euro zone
periphery," he said. "As long as you have global capital flows
and local regulations you will have carry trades, it is
inevitable."
CHINA RISKS
China could be one of the biggest victims if yuan carry
trades unwind. Years of stable appreciation in the yuan ended
abruptly last week when the central bank let the currency make
its biggest weekly decline since 1994.
BofA says Chinese banks and corporates issued $655 billion
in foreign currency bonds in the five years to September 2013,
five times more than the prior five-year period to 2008.
The volume of outstanding external bonds grew by five times,
to $239.7 billion.
However, Chinese corporates have also borrowed in the shadow
banking sector, which sold "trust" products to investors.
China's domestic bond market was worth 9.3 trillion yuan
($1.5 trillion) at the end of last year, but the real size of
its private sector credit market is unknown.
Part of these funds were raised overseas. Net lending by
Hong Kong-based banks - key participants in intermediating China
carry trades - rose to 148 percent of Hong Kong's GDP in late
2013, from just 18 percent in 2007.
Yuan-denominated "dim sum" bonds designed to attract foreign
investors have turned into a 600 billion yuan-plus market in a
little over three years, mainly out of Hong Kong.
"The Trust sector in China could create rollover risks that
reverse a gluttonous carry trade with China, but partly financed
overseas," BofA Merrill said in a client note.
Credit risk is also rising. China recorded its first
domestic bond default when loss-making solar equipment producer
Chaori Solar missed an interest payment.
Any combination of higher U.S. yields, tighter regulation on
trust products, further yuan appreciation or volatile currency
could trigger an unwind in China carry trades.
"There is speculation they are cleaning out speculators,"
said Jeff Kalinowski, EM bond portfolio specialist at T Rowe
Price. "The general view is that liberalisation will bring
greater volatility. It's less of a carry trade bet."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn; Editing
by Catherine Evans)