FOREX-Dollar rises off 5-mth low vs yen on Mnuchin comments, higher yields
* Mnuchin tells FT he sees USD strength in long term as positive
LONDON Jan 29 Turkey and South Africa's debt insurance costs rose on Wednesday as rate hikes failed to boost confidence in these countries' financial markets.
Turkey's five-year credit default swaps rose 6 basis points from Tuesday's close to 257 bps, according to Markit, reversing an earlier drop made on hefty overnight rate rises.
The yield on Turkey's $2.5 billion bond launched last week rose to 5.929 percent, above launch levels of 5.85 percent.
South Africa's 5-year CDS rose 10 bps to five-month highs of 231 bps after the central bank announced a 50 basis point rate hike.
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.