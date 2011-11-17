NEW YORK Nov 17 Emerging market credit default swap trading volumes fell 30 percent in the third quarter of 2011 versus the same period last year with strategists citing declining overall market liquidity as one reason for the drop.

EMTA, the association for emerging market traders, on Thursday said credit default swap trading volumes fell to $274 billion from $394 billion in the third quarter of 2010.

"CDS volumes typically track the cash volumes... so the fact that we saw a drop off in new issuance and debt trading volumes, likely means that CDS volumes have also likely collapsed," David Spegel, global head of emerging markets strategy at ING, told Reuters.

ING, along with eleven other banks provided the data for the survey. In all, 19 firms were asked to contribute trading volume data for the period of July 1 through September 30.

CDS volumes were up 14 percent from the second quarter of this year, the data showed.

"Trading volumes on CDS remain relatively low by historical standards, although there are exceptions -- trading in Brazil and Mexico CDS remained relatively robust over the period," Regis Chatellier, global emerging market credit strategist at Morgan Stanley said in EMTA's statement.

EUROPEAN INFLUENCES?

In addition to the drop off in trading volumes, investors could also be shunning the market because of a growing disenchantment with the instrument as an insurance policy for holding sovereign debt.

Investors bought CDS protection with the expectation that it could provide them with price protection.

If an agreement with Greece's private creditors and banks is reached over terms for restructuring its debt voluntarily, an official credit event would not be triggered thereby avoiding the payout of CDS contracts. [ID:nF9E7JH01I]

"That's Greece, but still it has an impact on the perception of using CDS as an insurance vehicle, I would imagine, so perhaps there are few investors willing to engage in CDS as a consequence. It has contaminated the view of CDS as an insurance vehicle," said ING's Spegel.

European Union states and the European Parliament voted earlier this week by a margin of 507 to 25 in favor of an EU law that restricted "naked" or uncovered short selling of shares and sovereign debt. [ID:nL5E7MF268]

EU States have already given the nod to the law which also bans naked sovereign credit default swaps, where the swapper does not have ownership of the underlying government debt the CDS contract "insures" against default.

The new rules do allow purchases of naked sovereign CDS where the buyer owns a "proxy", such as a stake in an Italian bank. An EU state can lift the ban for up to 18 months if its government debt market is not working properly because of it.

BIGGEST VOLUMES

According to the EMTA data, CDS trading on Brazil's sovereign debt was the largest at $45 billion, followed by $25.4 billion for Russia and $25 billion for Turkey and $24.9 billion for Mexico.

In the corporate sector, out of nine CDS contracts that were reported, Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom was by far the most traded with $7.5 billon in volume. Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex was a distant second at $1.7 billion and Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA was third at $1.3 billion. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)