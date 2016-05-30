LONDON May 30 Chinese government bonds could
receive at least $155 billion of investment flows should the
relaxation of rules around foreign participation lead to their
inclusion in various global indexes, JPMorgan said on Monday.
China has been gradually easing foreigners' access to
onshore debt markets and on Friday the state foreign exchange
regulator said foreign institutions would be allowed to remit
funds freely.
The latest developments suggest China is "serious about
attracting foreign capital" and there is now a greater
probability of its government bonds (CGBs) entering global
benchmark indexes, according to JPMorgan, which runs the most
widely used emerging bond indexes.
"The potential inflow impact for China is significant if
CGBs are to be included in GBI-EM (emerging index) and other
frequently used cross-over investment grade indices. In our
estimate, China could see potential (passive) inflows of $155
billion as a result of inclusion by three major index
providers," JPM told clients in a note.
When a country joins an index, so-called passive funds that
track the benchmark, must invest in it. "Active" funds can
decide if they wish to allocate but may find it difficult to
bypass a credit with a big index weight.
A key development for China, rated AA-/Aa3/A+ by three big
ratings agencies, would be inclusion in Citi's World Government
Bond index. Used as a benchmark for over $2 trillion of assets
it has stringent criteria as to size, credit quality and open
access.
JPM calculated that a 5 percent weight in a "frequently
used" global investment grade government bond index and a 2
percent share in a key crossover investment grade benchmark
would bring in $100 billion and $35 billion respectively.
Its own GBI-EM index of emerging currency debt would assign
a 10 percent weight to CGBs, resulting in inflows of $20
billion.
Index inclusion decision can take 3-6 months, followed by a
lead time of at least six months during which weights are
staggered to allow investors to enter, the bank said.
"As a result, we estimate that if CGBs are included in
indices in the next half year then the bulk of any passive index
inflows would take place in 2017 or even 2018, with perhaps some
'early' inflows in the later part of 2016," JPM said.
Among emerging markets, China currently ranks third after
Brazil and Mexico in terms of foreign ownership but inclusion in
key indexes would catapult it to first place, the bank added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)