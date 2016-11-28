LONDON Nov 28 Bad loans in China's banking
system and a risk of overleverage and regulation in Chinese real
estate are reasons to remain cautious on these segments in 2017,
asset manager Franklin Templeton said on Monday.
"We remain cautious of China's banks as non-performing loan
recognition dampens our outlook for the country's financial
firms," Stephen Dover, chief investment officer at Templeton
Emerging Markets Group and Franklin Local Asset Management, and
Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets
Group, said in a note.
They added that like banks, China's real estate sector had
staged a "striking turnaround" from a lengthy downturn, but they
had remained on the sidelines, in part due to risks of
overleverage and regulation.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench)