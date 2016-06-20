(Repeats from Friday without changes)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, June 17 Just as China's $10 trillion
bond and equity markets appear to be on the cusp of joining
global indexes, investors who long sought free access to these
assets have started to worry that any returns would be hit by a
weakening yuan.
Many were disappointed by MSCI's decision this week to keep
China's mainland listed A-shares off its emerging market indexes
on the grounds that Beijing needed to make its markets more
easily accessible to foreign investors.
But market watchers said the decision, made after months of
consultations with investors, at least partly reflected fund
managers' unease about allocating more to yuan-denominated
assets. Currently, MSCI indexes include only Chinese stocks
listed offshore which are freely traded.
China's mainland stocks will almost certainly be added to
equity indexes in the coming years, if not months, as will the
country's $7 trillion government bond market, the world's
third-biggest.
That should bring more capital inflows, especially as
foreign holdings of local shares and bonds currently amount to
just $180 billion, JPMorgan calculates.
But the timing is tricky.
An economy growing at its slowest pace in 25 years, falling
exports and potential U.S. interest rate rises are seen
portending yuan weakness. Memories are still fresh of last
August's devaluation, when the yuan fell 2.7 percent against the
dollar in one week.
"There is pent-up demand for exposure to China, but we are
probably in a period when the world is happy not to hold too
much of it," said Kieran Curtis, a bond fund manager at Standard
Life Investments.
"You get a pretty decent (bond) yield but people will be
reluctant to pile in because of expectations of currency
depreciation."
Recent yuan moves give credence to such fears.
Authorities have recently been fixing the official exchange
rate at steadily weaker levels, pushing it to five-year lows.
That weakness and a surge in outbound investment could also fuel
a resumption of last year's huge capital outflows.
The yuan has fallen 8 percent against the dollar since the
end of 2013, ceding a quarter of its appreciation since 2005.
But against its trading partners' currencies it has fallen 4.3
percent this year, suffering more trade-weighted depreciation
than any emerging currency other than the Mexican peso.
INDEX INCLUSION
Keen to boost the international profile of its markets and
currency, Beijing has rushed to make the changes that index
providers require, relaxing quota-based investment programmes
and clamping down on arbitrary share suspensions.
Bond investors were told last month they would be able to
remit money more freely, a move seen as potentially enabling
entry to major debt indexes and bringing in at least $155
billion, according to JPMorgan estimates.
JPMorgan has already put China on a watchlist for its GBI-EM
emerging bond index.
China's government pays 3 percent on its 10-year bonds, far
higher than any other country whose currency is in the
International Monetary Fund's SDR basket.
But while this is high in the global context, it may seem
paltry to emerging debt specialists who earn more than 6 percent
on the GBI-EM index on average.
"At this juncture I don't think China will attract material
interest...it will be the lowest yielding market in the (GBI-EM)
index. Plus the tail risk that they could devalue," said Naveen
Kunam, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors.
Indeed, non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), derivatives used by
investors to lock in future exchange rates, price the yuan at
6.8 per dollar in a year's time versus the spot rate of 6.6.
This is down from January peaks close to 7 but investors
planning to buy Chinese assets should use the pullback to add
yuan hedges, analysts at Goldman Sachs advise.
Hedging erodes returns: Someone holding a six-month NDF, for
example, would pay away roughly 1.2 percent of the yield earned.
WAIT
Many therefore say they will wait.
"FX risk is something to take into account because with the
yield differential being quite low with the U.S., the FX effect
becomes more influential in your investment decision," said
PineBridge Investments' portfolio manager Anders Faergeman.
Another 5-10 percent yuan depreciation versus the dollar
would get him interested in Chinese bonds, Faergeman added.
Of course not everyone believes yuan weakening is
inevitable. China's exports are competitive enough without a
devaluation, analysts at asset manager Matthews Asia say.
Sentiment, however, is powerful.
Reuters reported this month that investors inside and
outside China were employing various strategies to profit from
yuan weakness, including buying Bitcoin and shorting Hong Kong
stocks correlated to the exchange rate.
Shanghai shares have fallen almost 20 percent this year
and China funds tracked by EPFR Global have seen around
$2.5 billion in outflows. That's part of a broader picture of
capital flight from Chinese firms and individuals, with May
alone seeing $27 billion flee.
Patrick Mange, head of EM strategy at BNP Paribas Investment
Partners says big yuan devaluation risks are actually small as
China can easily tighten capital controls if needed.
"This risk is in the mind of people, it is a longer-term
risk which would impact this market."
