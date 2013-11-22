LONDON Nov 22 Once a source of rich returns for
yield-hungry investors, emerging markets are hammering home a
long-ignored truism: banking on currency strength to enhance
returns on stocks and bonds is not a one-way ticket to profits.
Currencies such as the rupiah and lira have slumped 10-20
percent this year as a seismic shift in global capital flows
rattles even relatively robust markets, exacerbating
international investors' losses on the underlying assets.
And as a long-term dollar uptrend gains momentum, fund
managers are being forced to rethink their decade-long view of
emerging currencies as an obviously strong bet.
That means having to start actively managing exchange rate
risk - and the cost of hedging may well make the underlying
investment look far less attractive.
So far this year, a strategy based on holding the lira,
zloty, real, Mexican peso and rouble versus the euro, dollar and
Swiss franc is losing 2.3 percent, Citi calculations show.
Returns on the same trade in 2012 were almost 9 percent
while full-year returns have been negative only three times in
the index's 12-year history, in 2002, 2011 and 2008.
"The volatility has been horrific on emerging currencies,"
Marino Valensise, CIO of Barings Asset Management told the
Reuters Investment Outlook summit this week.
"We are perplexed by high volatility even on currencies such
as Mexican peso which was brought down...for no reason."
In the past, fear of missing out on currency appreciation
made investors reluctant to offset exchange rate exposure. But
analysts say investors are now more open to discussing hedging.
Valensise remains reluctant to hedge but acknowledges the
risk, especially for emerging debt, where currency appreciation
contributed up to half the annual return in some recent years.
Currency volatility "is going to be an issue for investors
in EM bond markets because the currency side is so big relative
to the bond return," he said.
So a dollar-based investor who earned 8 percent yields on
Indian bonds would still have plunged into loss due to the
rupee's 12 percent year-to-date fall versus the greenback.
In many ways the currency weakness is hardly surprising.
Growth in developing countries is slowing, exports are falling
and once-famed current account surpluses are dwindling.
And as the tide of global liquidity ebbs, over $30 billion
has flowed out of emerging bonds alone in the past six months,
according to data from fund tracker EPFR Global.
"Everything out there is conspiring to weaken emerging
currencies," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and debt
strategy at Citi. "There's been a big change in mindset ...
Until this year FX was a source of alpha (enhanced returns) but
now, if you hold local debt, the currency is the problem."
MORE HEDGING
Derivatives markets indicate little respite.
One-month implied volatilities, a gauge of how choppy a
currency is likely to be, are picking up again in currencies
such as the Indonesian rupiah, Indian rupee
and Turkish lira after easing in October.
Risk reversals, which compare demand for options on a
currency rising or falling, show similar bias.
And in a vicious circle, hedging itself puts exchange rates
under more pressure.
Real money flows in forward transactions suggest a sharp
increase in hedging this year, according to Citi.
Flows passing through Citi trading platforms indicate that
the zloty is the most hedged of the big emerging currencies,
possibly reflecting its status as a proxy for eastern European
risk, followed by Mexican peso and Turkish lira.
Some of this is also down to multinational companies whose
earnings are being eroded by emerging currency swings. Again,
Citi has observed a 35 percent year-to-date rise in corporate FX
hedging volumes.
So far at least there are signs that big investors would
rather hedge than exit bond positions altogether.
"We'll take currency exposure where we think there's upside
potential. But equally we have the flexibility to own the bond
without owning the currency, or even being short the currency,"
Goldman Sachs Asset Management's EMEA CEO Andrew Wilson said.
DANGERS
The drawbacks? First, stop-start moves in U.S. yields mean
that constantly positioning for a fall in emerging currencies
can be costly. But more importantly, interest rate differentials
between emerging and developed countries can make it ruinously
expensive.
For instance, Indian rupee forwards price in a roughly 10
percent depreciation over the next year. That means an investor
aiming to hedge $1 million in rupee exposure for 12 months must
be prepared to pay away a tenth of this, or $100,000.
And as risks rise, so do hedging costs: the one-year cost of
hedging the rupee has almost doubled since early 2013.
"If you hedge, you often give up 80 percent of the income,"
said Jeremy Brewin, head of emerging debt at ING Investment
Management. "In that case it's hardly worth holding the bond."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)