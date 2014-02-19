LONDON Feb 19 The devaluation of Kazakhstan's
rouble-shadowing tenge has left investors wondering which other
closely managed emerging market currencies might be next, with
those of commodity exporters like Nigeria and Angola in the
spotlight.
The free-floating currencies of the 'Fragile Five' countries
that rely on foreign investment to finance deficits - Brazil,
India, Indonesia, Turkey and South Africa - felt the brunt of an
emerging market sell-off that began last May.
Then, investors who could easily take their money out of
these countries returned it to the United States as the prospect
of a cut in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme pumped
up the yields on U.S. bonds.
The sell-off has quickened this year as Fed tapering has
begun, spreading to countries with higher political risks, such
as Hungary and Russia.
But oil exporter Kazakhstan's hefty 19 percent devaluation
of its tenge earlier this month to keep it in line with
the currency of regional giant Russia has made investors nervous
about less flexible currency regimes.
Currencies pegged to the dollar or managed within a narrow
band had until recently avoided the worst of the sell-off.
But as weakness in emerging markets continues, fuelled by
worries about a slowdown in China and further monetary
tightening in the United States, central banks are likely to run
out of firepower to keep their currencies stable.
And if they export commodities, for which the price outlook
is not comforting, they may need the extra local currency that a
devaluation would bring, to lower local manufacturing and debt
servicing costs.
"For the commodity exporters, it's going to be fragile, we
are going to see policy mistakes in these countries," said Lars
Christensen, head of emerging markets research at Danske in
Copenhagen. "It's time to have a look at some of the African
currencies."
After Turkey raised rates by a whopping 425 basis points at
an emergency meeting last month, and other Fragile Five members
tightened policy to defend their currencies, attention has
turned to countries such as Nigeria.
It was a star performer last year due to growth in financial
services and consumer markets, along with its status as Africa's
top oil producer.
But Nigerian stocks have fallen 6 percent this
year after a 47 percent rise last year, and the naira currency
has fallen below its managed 150-160 band to the dollar
despite central bank intervention.
With presidential elections next year, Nigeria also has a
political risk problem, while there will also be a change at the
helm of the central bank in the next few months when highly
respected governor Lamido Sanusi steps down.
Foreign exchange reserves have dropped by 10 percent from a
year ago to $42 billion - barely six months' worth of import
cover. While the minimum yardstick for import cover is normally
three months, analysts say an oil exporter like Nigeria should
have more of a cushion because oil is priced in dollars.
"We are at the end-game," said Angus Downie, head of
economic research at Ecobank. "There is a real risk if the
naira does not stabilise and the central bank cannot maintain
market confidence, then devaluation is what we are looking at."
Devaluation would cut the value of international investors'
holdings of Nigeria's domestic debt or local shares.
Renaissance Capital sees a possible devaluation after the
change of governor, to 160-170 naira per dollar, although it and
several other analysts expect the central bank to tighten
monetary policy first to support the currency.
The smaller, more closed economy of Angola may also suffer
a devaluation of its kwanza currency, as it depends both
on oil exports to and investment from a slowing China.
The Angolan central bank tries to keep the currency stable
through interventions, but its forex reserves also stand only at
around six months of import cover, analysts say.
CHINA SHOCK
"The China shock is likely to lead to depreciation pressures
on the Angolan kwanza," wrote Danske's Christensen in a recent
blog. "If the Angolan central bank tries to maintain a
quasi-pegged exchange rate then these depreciation pressures
will automatically translate into a significant monetary
tightening.
"The right thing to do is therefore ... to allow the kwanza
to depreciate to adjust to the shock."
Other oil-exporting markets with fixed currencies, such as
Algeria, Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates, are seen at less
risk of devaluation.
Their markets are less open to the fickle speculative flows
that have hit those emerging markets which are more integrated
with the global financial system, or they enjoy larger cash
buffers with which to support their currencies.
Only further weakness in the growth outlook for China and
the United States, impacting commodity demand, could shake these
currency props.
"For the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries there is
no currency risk impact," said Slim Feriani, Chief Executive
Officer of Advance Emerging Capital.
"The oil price has more of an impact. If oil prices were to
fall and stay low for three, four, five months, it would start
to affect sentiment."
