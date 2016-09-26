By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Emerging markets nonfinancial
corporate debt rose to more than $26 trillion in the first half
of the year, moving to more than 100 percent of the sector's
total gross domestic product, according to a survey released on
Monday.
The Institute for International Finance (IIF) reported that
debt issued by emerging market corporates during the first half
of the year rose by $1.6 trillion as firms continued to take
advantage of a growing appetite for emerging market debt, which
generally boasts higher yields than comparable debt issued by
companies in developed markets.
Debt per adult in emerging markets is estimated to be around
60 percent higher than its level in 2010, with China, Saudi
Arabia, Thailand and Korea witnessing the largest build-up in
household debt per adult since 2010.
The most pronounced rise in issuance came from China, Saudi
Arabia and Poland. Brazil, Hungary and Russia recorded the
largest declines.
"In addition to widely acknowledged risks to financial
stability, the continued rise in debt - combined with weak
investment spending - also raises concern about potential
misallocation of resources," the IIF said. "A growing share of
the proceeds from new borrowing has been deployed in sectors
where there is already too much capacity - notably in China."
Global debt, across the household, government, financial and
non-financial corporate sectors, rose by more than $10 trillion
in the first half of 2016, surpassing $216 trillion, or 327
percent of global GDP.
The rise was most pronounced in the non-financial corporate
sector, which rose by $3.3 trillion to over $63 trillion, and in
the government sector where issuances rose by $3.3 trillion to
near $59 trillion.
Mature market debt is quickly approaching 400 percent of
GDP, the report found, with the issuance of total debt across
mature market sectors increasing by $8 trillion to over $163
trillion during the first half of the year.
That moved the level of debt to 393 percent of GDP in
developed markets, more than 50 percentage points higher than a
decade ago.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)