By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 Developing countries have nearly
tripled their external debt over the past decade, outpacing
economic growth and increases in foreign exchange reserves -
which could leave them open in the future to a "systemic
crisis", ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.
Emerging market governments and companies around the globe
have rushed in recent years to take advantage of rock-bottom
global borrowing costs and investor hunger for yield.
As a result, external debt jumped to $8.2 trillion in 2015
from $3.0 trillion in 2005, the Moody's report found, thanks
largely to private-sector borrowing. The average ratio of
external debt to gross domestic product jumped to 54 percent in
2015 from a decade-low of 40 percent in 2008.
"External vulnerability has increased significantly in about
75 percent of emerging economies globally," the authors of the
report wrote.
The average ratio of external debt to reserves soared to
more than 350 percent last year from just over 250 percent in
2007, the report added.
The increase in debt had been largely driven by borrowing
from the private sector, which has seen external debt grow 14.3
percent annually since 2005, compared with a 5.9 percent
increase in public-sector debt in the same period, Moody's said.
Private-sector debt made up nearly 70 percent of external
debt last year compared with 51 percent a decade earlier, the
study found, looking at 83 countries classified as emerging and
the riskier sub-set of frontier markets.
While ratios had generally increased across all regions, not
all of them were equally affected. Emerging Europe remained the
most vulnerable region, followed by Latin America, the Caribbean
and Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa had on average has
the lowest, Moody's found.
Emerging markets overall were still less susceptible to debt
crises than they were in the early 2000s, Moody's said, noting
the benefits of flexible exchange rates and healthier sovereign
balance sheets.
But it added: "Economic growth will remain sluggish for the
medium term. We expect commodity prices to remain low for
several years going forward, which will affect foreign exchange
revenues and reserve accumulation in commodity exporters."
Higher U.S. interest rates, slowing capital flows and
tighter liquidity could all lead to shorter debt maturities and
a rise in the proportion of short-term debt, Moody's said.
"All of these forces will lead to continued deterioration in
external vulnerability metrics, and if prolonged, eventually to
increased systemic crisis susceptibility," the report said.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Larry King)