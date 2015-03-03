By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 A decade-long period of
rock-bottom default rates on emerging- market debt looks to be
coming to an end.
All the factors that fed a boom in overseas borrowing --
fast economic growth, a weak dollar, booming commodity prices,
and low U.S. interest rates -- appear to be changing. And if the
past is any indication, the $3 trillion emerging-market debt
sector could be headed for trouble.
Historically, debt default in emerging markets has gone
lock-step with episodes of dollar strength: the late 1990s, the
Argentine, Turkish and Brazilian crises of 2001-2002 and the
2008 credit crunch are examples, shown in this graphic:
link.reuters.com/dax24w
Emerging-market default rates stood at 0.76 percent at the
end of 2014, a seven-year low and the fifth-lowest rate since
1981, according to calculations by Standard & Poor's that were
cited by Standard Chartered in a recent note.
But with the dollar up 20 percent in the past year against a
basket of currencies, the sector may be edging toward
another era of troubles.
"You have cycles when emerging markets move in bunches, such
as in the 1990s when defaults happened in a group, then things
improved, and now again we are in a phase when the trend is
weakening and there is more focus on defaults," said Costa
Vayenas, the head of EM investment at UBS Wealth Management.
Any upcoming debt crisis will differ from previous cycles.
With possible exceptions such as Ukraine and Venezuela, it is
likely that defaults will centre on companies rather than
governments.
Non-bank companies issued $554 billion in overseas debt
during the 2009-2013 easy-money years, the Bank for
International Settlements says. Many of them may have trouble
repaying debt denominated in a rapidly strengthening dollar.
The emerging-market corporate bond sector is estimated to be
worth around $2 trillion, or double 2010 levels.
DEFAULT RATES
Already this year, companies have chalked up defaults of
over $3 billion. The delinquents range from Brazilian
engineering firm OAS to miner Gran Colombia and
Nigerian oil producer Afren. A debt restructuring by
Chinese developer Kaisa may be followed by many others
as a real estate slowdown bites, S&P says.
More tellingly, less than a tenth of the world's companies
are in emerging markets, but they accounted for a quarter of all
defaults in 2014, Standard Chartered said. That was up from 5
percent in 2007 and reflected the relative deterioration in
emerging-market corporate credit profiles.
"This deterioration has only just begun to be translated
into actual defaults, but the trend seems to have turned with
respect to EM corporates," analysts at the bank wrote.
That is reflected in the sheer numbers of bonds that are
trading at elevated yields. Corporate debt worth $132 billion
was trading at distressed levels, or at yields over 1,000 basis
points at the end of January, according to BNP Paribas. It says
such steep yield rises often precede defaults.
BNP predicts $18.8 billion in corporate defaults in 2015, up
a third from 2014 and possibly rising to $86 billion next year
if Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA falls.
One reason for the stress is the commodity cycle, which has
seen oil and copper prices almost halve over the past year. A
third of all emerging-market bonds are linked to commodities.
That is translating into ratings downgrades. A third of
emerging-market companies carry negative credit outlooks,
Standard Chartered says. In eastern Europe and the ex-Soviet
Union it is as high as 65 percent
SLOW BURN
So far, investors don't seem too worried. A recent $1
billion bond issue by low-rated Ivory Coast drew bids for four
times that amount -- perhaps unsurprising given the low or even
negative yields on "safe" Western bonds.
"We are not in the camp of being overly concerned at this
stage ... I would say there are pockets of situations rather
than a general trend," said Nish Popat, a portfolio manager at
Neuberger Berman.
Moreover, corporate default rates remain well below 2009
levels of 15 percent and a fraction of the 34 percent peak hit
in 2002, says David Spegel, head of emerging debt at BNP
Paribas.
The default probability priced by corporate bond markets is
running at more than 4 percent for this year, but Spegel reckons
a realistic end-year default rate is 3 percent, falling to 1
percent if governments are included. That may rise to 5.2
percent and 1.6 percent respectively by end-2016, he says.
That still doesn't sound like much, and investors say that
while the problem merits vigilance, it is not yet time to flee.
Many also see fears for commodity exporters as overdone, since
their revenue is in dollars.
"If you look on a long-term basis, default rates among
emerging market corporates are lower than on U.S. corporate
high-yield ... but there is an increase. Nonetheless, we still
think it is very acceptable," Roy Scheepe, senior client
portfolio manager at ING Investment Management, said.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; graphic by Vincent
Flasseur)