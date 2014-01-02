* Record bond sales by emerging market firms despite
defaults
* Study highlights currency mismatch risks
* Fund managers see negligible risk of default rush soon
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Dec 31 When Brazilian oil firm OGX tried
to tap bond markets for $2 billion in 2011, investors were ready
to hand it $5.5 billion. Two years on, OGX is in default and the
debt trades at less than 10 cents of its original face value.
The spectre of such defaults spreading across emerging
markets has not yet dimmed investor enthusiasm for the corporate
debt sector, which saw record-high bond sales of $330
billion-plus in 2013 and more than 150 first-time borrowers.
Banks predict similar issuance for 2014, although the
default of OGX and others - from Mexican homebuilders
to Kazakh banks - are raising fears fund managers in the $1.4
trillion sector may end up with huge losses.
Default rates are so far only creeping up, with a rate of
3.1 percent this year after 2.7 percent last year and 1.6
percent in 2010, JPMorgan data shows, but concerns over
explosive growth and a sometimes blind dash for yield are
growing.
Dollar borrowing by companies has swelled tenfold since
2001, drawing in Chilean car dealers, Nigerian banks and
Ukrainian poultry farmers.
The 8.5 percent coupon paid by OGX persuaded
buyers to overlook the fact it was yet to generate any revenues
and did not offer the collateral against default that is common
practice for a first-time issuer.
Investors are so far unfazed, with 65 funds launched in 2012
and 2013, specifically to invest in emerging corporate debt,
according to data from Thomson Reuters company Lipper.
All this amounts to what Princeton University academic Hyun
Song Shin terms "the second phase of global liquidity", one
where asset managers, rather than banks, have been the main
players since 2010.
"When the current lull in global financial conditions is
eventually broken by tighter dollar funding conditions due to
U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening, the vulnerabilities
(of emerging companies) are likely to be exposed once more,"
Shin said in a recent paper.
At the heart of this thesis is the issue of currency
mismatch - where revenues or assets are in local currencies but
debt is increasingly in dollars, a contradiction that may become
more stark in future if the dollar strengthens.
Shin says the magnitude of the mismatch is underestimated
because a large portion of the bonds are issued by U.S. or
U.K.-based subsidiaries of emerging markets firms, but capital
set aside by the parent firms to protect against default is
usually in emerging currencies such as roubles or pesos.
So any wholesale deposit withdrawals by companies that run
into trouble with their debt could in turn cause banking crises
in the developing world.
Shamaila Khan, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein,
says default rates will creep higher, but not explode. "You will
see some of the repercussions of indiscriminate funding because
of all the inflows the sector has received."
OVERBLOWN
Khan estimates default rates of 3.0-3.5 percent in 2013 and
2014. While that is far off the 10 percent rate seen in 2009 or
the 30 percent rate of the late 1990s, it has risen off a 2011
trough of 0.6 percent.
Meanwhile not much corporate debt is due to be repaid in the
near term, keeping the pressure off companies.
Rob Stewart, a client portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset
Management, reckons the peak of debt maturities will fall in a
decade or so from now, as bonds issued during the current boom
come up for redemption.
"The market is highly diversified, with a large number of
countries, sectors and companies, so risks to asset managers
from a default in one company or region are not high," he said.
It is also far too early to worry about a systemic crisis
rooted in currency mismatch, says David Spegel, head of emerging
debt strategy at ING Bank in New York.
He notes firstly that two-thirds of outstanding debt comes
from energy and metals companies that have natural hedges in
place in the form of hard currency revenues. Others, notably
banks, often hedge bond payments via swaps during issuance.
Third, debt issued by external subsidiaries of emerging
companies amounts to around $670 billion, Spegel calculates. But
this comprises just 3 percent of the $19.5 trillion that is in
bank deposits in the highest-risk countries, he says.
"In most cases, EM bank deposits are high enough to curb the
suggested threat for the financial system," Spegel said.
And prices compensate for risks, many argue. Bill Perry,
head of the corporate investment team at Stone Harbor
Investments, notes the substantial yield premia that high-yield
company debt offers, to U.S. Treasuries as well as junk-rated
U.S. credit.
"You are getting a 200 bps in pick up when you pick EM
high-yield over (developed market) high yield. You get paid a
pickup and you get a comparable default rate," Perry said.
"Often when you buy high-yield names from emerging markets,
you are buying very solid companies, they just come from the
wrong zip code."