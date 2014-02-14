LONDON Feb 14 Political risks in emerging
markets are on the rise, with investors growing fearful of the
potential fallout on business from this year's packed election
calendar in the developing world.
All of the so-called Fragile Five countries - India,
Indonesia, Turkey, South Africa and Brazil - hold elections in
coming months, along with Hungary, widely seen as the weak link
in emerging Europe.
The risks were highlighted earlier this month by a Thai
general election that was disrupted by protesters. This is
delaying the formation of a new government and putting key
spending and borrowing decisions on hold.
Following is a factbox detailing election issues in key
emerging economies:
COLOMBIA - Parliamentary elections on March 9 and the first
round of presidential elections on May 25. President Juan Manuel
Santos is expected to be re-elected. The opposition candidate
Ivan Zuluaga has slammed peace talks with Marxist guerrillas as
offering the rebels too many concessions. Scores of death
threats have been made against leftist parliamentary candidates.
TURKEY - Local elections on March 30 and presidential elections
in August. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, in power
since 2003, has seen its popularity slip since a corruption
scandal erupted in December. The problems have been compounded
by a dive in the lira currency, which has forced the central
bank to jack up interest rates, threatening economic growth. A
good showing in the local elections could encourage Erdogan to
run for president in August but a drubbing could prompt him to
change party rules and run for a fourth term as prime minister
HUNGARY - Parliamentary election on April 6. Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's Fidesz party leads opinion polls but support for
the far-right Jobbik party is swelling, partly because of high
unemployment. Hungary is slowly returning to growth following
two bouts of deep recession after 2008 but investors are worried
about central bank independence and see many of Orban's policies
as anti-business.
INDONESIA - Parliamentary election on April 9, presidential
election on July 9. Political parties must secure either 20
percent of the seats or 25 percent of the vote to nominate a
candidate for the presidential election. There are concerns over
the failure of the outgoing government of President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono to resolve the economy's structural problems
such as weak infrastructure and a current account deficit.
SOUTH AFRICA - General election on May 7. The ANC, which has
been in power for the past 20 years, is expected to extend its
rule but with a reduced majority as a 25 percent unemployment
rate has left most South Africans mired in poverty. Violent
pre-election protests are gathering pace. Lack of reform has
left the country with weak infrastructure, frequent labour
unrest, low investment and a big current account deficit. Growth
last year slowed to just 2 percent.
INDIA - Parliament election in April-May. The opposition BJP,
seen as more pro-business than the ruling Congress, is expected
to lead a coalition government. India has suffered from a raft
of corruption scandals, fiscal profligacy and reform paralysis
that has hit investment and growth. The economy is expected to
grow just 4.9 percent in the fiscal year ending March while
inflation is near 9 percent. However, BJP leader Narendra Modi
is a polarising figure for his alleged role in 2002 riots that
killed over a 1000 Muslims. Courts have absolved him of any
wrongdoing [ID :nL3N0LI5KB].
BRAZIL - Presidential and parliament election on October 5.
President Dilma Rousseff is expected to win a second four-year
term but Brazil's once-booming economy is entering a fourth year
of slowdown, with growth expected around 2 percent in 2014.
Investors blame excessive state intervention in the economy,
stuttering exports to China and lack of reform. Millions of
Brazilians protested in several cities late last year over poor
public services, corruption and the expense of hosting the 2014
World Cup in June.
BOLIVIA - Presidential election in December. Leftist President
Evo Morales will seek a third term after a constitutional court
last year ruled he could stand again even though Bolivia's old
constitution had placed a two-term limit on candidates. Morales
has nationalized private companies as part of his policy of
increasing state control over the economy but he has been
praised for sound fiscal management.
ROMANIA - Presidential election in 2014. The European Union's
second-poorest state is seeing an economic recovery but this
could be undermined by a spat between the leftist government and
centre-right President Traian Basescu. In 2012 a row between the
prime minister and president sparked a constitutional crisis.
NIGERIA - Parliament and presidential election on Feb 14, 2015,
followed by state governor elections a week later. They are
expected to be the most closely fought since military rule ended
in 1998. Political stability is a key concern in the oil-rich
country. President Goodluck Jonathan, who is assumed to aspire
for another term, this week sacked four cabinet ministers after
overhauling the military last month. Nigeria's popularity as an
investment destination has grown in recent years but is hobbled
by rampant corruption, an insurgency in the oil-rich Niger Delta
and Islamist militancy in the northeast. Political wrangling has
stalled much needed reform.
