LONDON Oct 10 Economic growth across emerging markets eased in the third quarter of 2012, with Brazil and China being key areas of weakness and some resilience in India and Russia, a survey found on Wednesday.

HSBC's emerging markets index (EMI), based on 23 service and manufacturing purchasing managers' surveys conducted across 18 emerging economies, slipped to 52.1 in the three months until September from 53.2 in the second quarter, still above the mark of 50 separating growth from contraction.

The survey showed that despite a drop in manufacturing output, emerging market economies grew on the back of sustained expansion in service sector activity, albeit at the weakest rate in a year.

"It was pretty much the services sector that has lifted it but there has been gradual moderation, with poor manufacturing performance in China," said Murat Ulgen, chief economist, central and eastern Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, at HSBC.

The survey saw Brazil and China lagging India and Russia for growth, furthering a trend already apparent in the second quarter, as the BRIC quartet of big developing economies moves at different speeds.

The IMF this week cut its 2012 and 2013 growth expectations for China, India and Brazil, but warned against being overly pessimistic about the prospects of these economies, which were major engines of growth in the global financial crisis.

Manufacturing output fell on weak demand from the developed world and new orders declined among 11 out of the 18 economies surveyed, while overall purchasing activity fell for the first time in almost four years, HSBC said.

"Emerging economies are being impacted by the misery of the developed world," said Ulgen.

Chinese output rose only marginally in the third quarter, as goods production in the world's second biggest economy fell for the fifth successive quarter, while Brazilian output broadly flatlined.

In contrast, Russian manufacturing showed resilience, with its strongest performance in six quarters in terms of output growth, outperforming the country's service sector for the first time since the first quarter of 2011.

The survey showed emerging market service sector optimism for the coming year hitting its weakest level since 2005, marking a sharp contrast with the previous quarter when service providers were at their most optimistic for two years.

Mirroring the overall trend of the survey, China's service providers were least optimistic overall, while Indian counterparts showed most confidence.

Rising employment in the service sectors overtook declining headcounts in manufacturing, resulting in the thirteenth successive quarter of increasing employment in emerging markets.

The index is calculated using data produced by research firm Markit.