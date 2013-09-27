LONDON, Sept 27 Emerging bond funds have snapped
a four-month streak of outflows while equity funds received new
money for the third week in a row over the past week, banks said
on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.
The data, released to clients by the Boston-based fund
tracker late on Thursday, reflects improved appetite for
emerging assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise
decision on Sept. 18 not to start cutting back its extraordinary
money-printing programme.
While the sector's initial strong rally has stalled, EPFR's
data shows emerging bond funds received $570 million during the
week ending on Sept. 25.
This follows 17 consecutive weeks of outflows that saw a
total $25 billion or 10 percent of assets under management flee
the sector funds since the end of May.
Local bonds that have borne the brunt of the losses received
their first net inflows since the start of June, taking in $204
million. Hard currency debt funds recorded an inflow of $368
million, banks said.
On emerging equities, funds took in $1.88 billion, bringing
inflows in the last three weeks to just over $6 billion. The
funds had shed $11.5 billion in the five weeks prior to this.
"Inflows to global emerging market equity funds have been
accelerating, as investor sentiment is turning, as China hard
landing concerns have faded, and export-oriented major EM
economies are likely to benefit from a cyclical rebound in
global manufacturing," Barclays analysts said.
Year-to-date, however, emerging equity funds have seen $15
billion in redemptions.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao)