LONDON, Sept 30 Hard currency debt issuance by emerging market governments and companies dropped to the lowest level in four years in the third quarter of 2015 amid low commodity prices, China woes and market volatility.

Borrowers raised just over $50 billion via more than 80 dollar- and euro-denominated issues during the three months to end-September - the lowest level since the third quarter of 2011, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Emerging market assets in general recorded one of their steepest quarterly falls over a summer dominated by growing concerns over the health of the Chinese economy, which weighed heavily on commodity prices and pushed up costs of borrowing for many issuers depending on exporting natural resources.

"Clearly, market conditions are not conducive for issuance especially from emerging market corporates," said Damien Buchet, CIO for Total Return Strategies at Finisterre Capital. "We have to see what the appetite of investors is going to be."

Just over two-thirds of issuance volume comes from emerging market corporates, the data showed. Yet Western sanctions on Russia and a raft of its state-run companies have meant bond issuance from these once-prolific borrowers has dried up.

Another major source of corporate debt is Brazil, which has been the throes of a political crisis and recently had its credit rating slashed to junk by Standard and Poor's.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund warned that the record $18 trillion of debt amassed by emerging market corporates needed careful monitoring as the era of record low global interest rates comes to an end. High leverage in China and Latin America were risks, it added.

JP Morgan said in a recent note said that corporate issuance would likely fall short of a full-year supply target of $330 billion. The bank also lowered its 2015 sovereign bond supply forecast to $82.1 billion from $91.8 billion, citing the slow issuance pace so far.

The number of governments coming to the market too has fallen, standing at 20 compared with 23 in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Volumes here too are at four-year lows though some borrowers are continuing to probe the market - Ghana is meeting investors for a bond while Pakistan raised $500 million last week, less than it had been expected to issue.

Given the backdrop, those sovereigns in a position to defer issuance would probably wait until 2016 to tap international investors said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets research at TD Securities, though that too could prove risky.

"(This) implicitly assumes that tomorrow's market conditions will be better than today's, and if tomorrow's are worse it is a different story," Maggio said.

The picture is more benign for some emerging sovereigns however, especially those in central Europe that have benefited from lower oil prices and the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme. They are also less exposed to fallout from China.

Albania for instance, about to embark on a roadshow for a euro issue, may receive a warm welcome from investors, said Michael Ganske, head of emerging debt at Rogge Global Partners.

"It's one of the stories which is compelling because of the accession process with the European Union," he said. "The whole of Central Europe is benefiting from the (money printing) programme from the European Central Bank so there is a lot of technical support for new issues (from central and eastern Europe)," Ganske added. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Tom Heneghan)