LONDON Nov 26 Hard-currency bond sales by
Middle Eastern and African companies will reach a record high in
2016, but overall Eurobond issuance by emerging market
governments and companies is likely to shrink from this year's
levels, JPMorgan predicts.
JPMorgan, which runs the most widely used emerging debt
indexes, said in a note dated Wednesday that bonds issued in
foreign currency by companies in the Middle East-Africa region
would rise by $4 billion year-on-year to $39 billion. Overall
corporate issuance will fall to $238 billion from $251 billion
in 2015, it added.
"The reduction in the overall total is driven by (investment
grade) corporates, which are forecast to be $19 billion lower in
2016 compared to our 2015 projection," JPM analysts wrote. They
said they expected a small pick-up in high-yielding and
financial issues.
Many borrowers in the Gulf and Africa - both sovereign and
corporate - have been hit by lower oil prices and may need to
step up borrowing to fund themselves.
Emerging Europe was the only other region expected to see
issuance volumes rise next year, adding just over $4 billion to
reach $16.1 billion.
Around half the issuance will come from quasi-sovereigns, as
it has in previous years, the bank said. China looks set to lead
primary supply. Brazilian and Russian issuance should remain
subdued.
In sovereign hard-currency debt, issuance is likely to
shrink by $16.5 billion compared with the $81.4 billion issued
so far in 2015, led by declines in Latin America, the Middle
East and Africa.
"Supply is expected to be concentrated in relatively large
issues, with the top 5 issuers Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey,
Kazakhstan and Russia accounting for over 40 percent of the
total supply," the bank wrote.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Larry King)