LONDON, Sept 10 Global policymakers have not
paid enough attention to the adverse effects of the euro zone
debt crisis on southern and eastern Europe, the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development's president said on Monday.
The European Central Bank needs to join in the discussion to
look at ways to help out both euro and non-euro zone markets in
the region, Suma Chakrabarti told a news briefing, after the ECB
last week laid out its plan for OMTs -- outright monetary
transactions -- to support troubled peripheral euro zone debt
markets.
Eastern Europe has strong trade and financial links with
the euro zone.
"The impact of the euro zone crisis on the region is
something I feel has been rather neglected in the global debate.
People don't really talk enough about the impact on eastern
Europe, and southeastern Europe in particular," Chakrabarti
said.
"We need a much more coordinated action plan for the
region...another piece of this would have to be discussion with
the ECB."
The EBRD cut its 2012 and 2013 growth forecasts for emerging
Europe and North Africa in July, to 2.7 percent and 3.2 percent
respectively, mainly due to the impact of falling commodity
prices on Russia, the region's largest economy.
A further deterioration of the euro zone crisis was the
biggest downside risk, the bank said at the time, forecasting a
contraction this year in Croatia, Slovenia and Hungary.
"The numbers are pretty frightening," said Chakrabarti, who
took up the presidency of the bank in July.
The EBRD is spear heading the Vienna 2.0 initiative by
multilateral organisations to prevent a disorderly deleveraging
from the region by overstretched western European banks.
The initiative follows a successful first round to prevent
western banks leaving the region after the 2008/09 financial
crisis, but there have been few concrete steps from Vienna 2.0
so far.
"Vienna 2.0 has been more in the air, we want to see a more
coordinated action plan off the ground," Chakrabarti said.
The EBRD was set up in 1991 to invest in the ex-Communist
states of eastern Europe and recently expanded its mandate to
Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt and Jordan. It mainly invests in the
private sector.
The bank will shortly seek board approval for new
investments in Tunisia, Morocco and Jordan to help small and
medium enterprises, Chakrabarti said, with Egyptian investment
to follow later.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Ron Askew)