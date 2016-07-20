By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 20 Portfolio inflows to emerging
market assets rose to the highest level in nearly three years
last week, according to a recent survey, which attributed the
move to investor expectations for easing measures from some
major central banks.
The anticipation of additional monetary stimulus that
followed Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union in
late June whet risk appetite and boosted the attraction of
emerging market equity and fixed-income assets, the Institute of
International Finance said on Wednesday.
Emerging market assets are considered more risky than those
in developed markets like the United States or Japan and
generally offer higher yields to compensate investors.
The IIF said its seven-day moving average for portfolio
inflows to emerging market assets rose to its highest since
September 2013.
Emerging market equities were especially favored.
Non-resident portfolio inflows into the seven markets the
organization tracks reached more than $12 billion total since
the so-called Brexit vote, with $8.2 billion of that moving into
equities.
The financial industry association said it sees no end in
sight for the trend, but issued a word of caution to investors.
"Going forward, we expect flows to EMs to continue to
recover in a post-Brexit world, helped by gradual cyclical
improvement and continued easy G3 monetary policies," IIF said
in the report. "Nonetheless, there are significant downside
risks, including the possibility of faster than expected Fed
tightening and renewed investor concerns about China."
A pushback of expectations for monetary tightening by the
U.S. Federal Reserve has been a main catalyst for the trend, IIF
added, noting that flows into emerging market assets have in
recent weeks received a boost from a sharp downward shift in the
expected path of short-term U.S. interest rates.
The shock of Britain's vote has led other central banks,
including the Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of
Japan, to consider additional easing measures.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)