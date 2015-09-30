By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Sept 30 Global investors pulled an
estimated $40 billion from emerging market assets in the third
quarter, according to data from the Institute of International
Finance, making it the worst quarter since the end of 2008.
An estimated $19 billion was pulled out of equities and $21
billion out of debt, the Washington-based finance industry body
said in a report issued late on Tuesday. Dovish signals from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy meeting provided only a
short-lived boost to emerging market flows.
The Fed held off raising interest rates for the first time
since 2006 citing concerns about slower global growth, China and
market turbulence.
The decision generated a small relief rally in emerging
markets but this reversed the following week and the main equity
benchmark is now on course to end the quarter down
almost 19 percent.
"Concerns about Fed lift off are ... likely to have added to
recent market volatility, which seems to have weighed on EM
portfolio flows," the IIF said.
The investor sell off represents the largest reversal since
the fourth quarter of 2008, the height of the financial crisis,
when emerging markets saw $105 billion in outflows, the IIF
said.
The quarterly figures include an unusually large revision to
the IIF's July debt flow estimate, from inflows of $6 billion to
outflows of $12 billion.
The official data from countries like Korea, Turkey and
Poland showed larger outflows than the IIF's tracking model had
suggested.
"Since flows to these countries may well have remained
unusually weak amid the turbulence in August and September, we
have also reduced our debt flows estimates for these two
months," it said.
