LONDON Dec 2 Emerging equity and bond markets
suffered $3.5 billion in outflows in November, with capital
exodus resuming after the previous month's brief respite, data
from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed.
The Washington-based group, one of the most authoritative
sources of data on investment flows to the developing world,
said in a report released late on Tuesday that retrenchment from
emerging stocks last month amounted to $2.9 billion while bonds
had lost $0.6 billion.
That means emerging markets have seen investor flight in
four of the past five months, with the third 2015 quarter the
worst in terms of flows since 2008. While October saw inflows of
$13.9 billion, the IIF said that strong U.S. jobs data at the
end of that month had convinced investors the Federal Reserve
would start raising U.S. interest rates in December.
"The market-implied probability of a December rate hike
jumped from 35 percent in late October to over 75 percent in
late November. This sharp rise in expectations for a December
rate hike seems to have been a catalyst for a further
retrenchment from EMs," IIF said.
The group said earlier this year that emerging markets would
suffer net capital ouflows in 2015 for the first time since
1988, due to a drying up of inbound investment and capital
flight from residents.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)