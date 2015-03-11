By Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 South Africa's rand, Turkey's
lira and Brazil's real suffered some of the steepest losses in
the recent emerging-market rout. Their peers in the so-called
fragile five, India and Indonesia, escaped with less damage.
The five countries got their name in 2013, as hints emerged
that the U.S. Federal Reserve would end its easy-money policy.
Bound together by sizeable current account deficits and reliance
on foreign capital, they looked vulnerable to shocks such as a
strong dollar and rising U.S. interest rates.
In the latest emerging-market sell-off, Brazil has lost as
much as 15 percent and Turkey 11.5 percent since the start of
the year, as this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/kyj27v
"The poor performance of the Brazilian real, Turkish lira
and South African rand reflect continued strains in each
country's balance of payments," Capital Economics said in a
recent note.
As this graphic shows, India has improved its current
account deficits, becoming less reliant on foreign funds to prop
up its economy. Indonesia also looks in better shape than
Brazil, Turkey and South Africa:
link.reuters.com/kuk34w
India and Indonesia had elections last year that led to
reforms which investors hope will invigorate growth. But in
Brazil incumbent Dilma Rousseff was re-elected, and with the
government engulfed in a corruption probe, doubt remains whether
she can push through fiscal consolidation.
"Brazil has a kind of accumulation of everything that's bad
for investment - an ugly growth forecast, large twin deficits
and high inflation," said Patrick Mange, head of global emerging
markets strategy for BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
In Turkey, pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan on the
central bank to cut interest rates has weighed down the lira.
South Africa has been dogged by electricity shortages, labour
unrest and a gaping current account deficit.
The diverging fortunes have also hit foreign exchange
reserves, as this graphic shows: link.reuters.com/vem34w
India and Indonesia have managed to beef up their reserves,
but Brazil, Turkey and South Africa have all seen declines as
they try to prop up their currencies and their economies.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, graphics by Vincent Flasseur, writing
by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Larry King)