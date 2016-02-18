LONDON Feb 18 Worries about liquidity in some
bond markets are overblown and emerging market asset prices do
not reflect reality, Franklin Templeton's star bond fund manager
said in a video posted on the firm's Twitter feed late on
Wednesday.
Michael Hasenstab, chief investment officer of Templeton
Global Macro, said regulatory improvements and expanding buyer
bases mean investors can now trade billions of dollars of
Mexican or Korean bonds without moving the market.
"The liquidity in the local markets has improved, not
decreased," he said. "So this fear over liquidity in many cases
is a little overblown and not consistent with the empirical
evidence we've seen."
Hasenstab added that emerging market asset prices did not
reflect economic fundamentals, with the Mexican peso and
Indonesian rupiah trading worse than they did during the global
financial crisis, the Asian crisis and the Tequila crisis.
Mexican, Korean and Indonesian sovereign bonds feature
heavily in the top ten holdings of the $53 billion Templeton
Global Bond fund managed by Hasenstab, as of the end of January.
"We've blown through almost every level. So the financial
markets are saying there's a crisis, but when we travel to these
countries ... yes, growth is decelerating but it's not
collapsing," he argued. "So this is a fantastic opportunity when
you have a huge disconnect between reality and market prices."
Investors pulled billions from emerging market funds in 2015
and the selling has continued into 2016. But
Hasenstab has made a name for himself by taking a contrarian
stance and buying markets shunned by others, such as Ireland,
Hungary and Ukraine.
The Mexican peso surged nearly 5 percent on Wednesday
after a surprise increase in interest rates to 3.75 percent as
the central bank attempted to defend its currency against
speculators.
Hasenstab also reiterated his views that China was
rebalancing, with growth in services and consumption largely
offsetting the hard landing in the industrial sector.
