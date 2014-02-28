LONDON Feb 28 Emerging bond and equity funds
suffered outflows of almost $5 billion over the past week,
bringing their combined year-to-date losses to over $37 billion,
banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.
The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to
clients late on Thursday, said that $3.05 billion had fled
emerging equity funds in the week to Feb. 26, accelerating from
the previous week when $1.56 billion had fled.
That brings year-to-date losses from equity funds to $26.4
billion, versus $15 billion for the whole of 2013 for funds
tracked by EPFR.
The 18 lossmaking weeks have brought cumulative outflows in
this period to over 41 billion.
The past week has seen an escalation in turmoil in several
parts of the world, particularly Ukraine where the government
was ousted by the pro-West opposition, prompting a defiant
response from neighbouring Russia.
Analysts at Barclays said the volatility in the Chinese yuan
had also contributed to the jitters. The yuan posted its
biggest ever daily fall against the dollar on Friday as the
central bank continued to engineer it weaker.
"Negative sentiment towards China is likely to remain a
headwind from a flows perspective, especially driving out retail
money. The recent yuan weakness probably contributed to this
negative sentiment as well," Barclays said.
Emerging bond funds meanwhile posted outflows of $1.8
billion, bringing total year-to-date losses to $11 billion. Last
year's outflows amounted to $14 billion.