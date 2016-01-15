* Russia, China funds dominate top of equity rankings
* Brazil, LatAm equity funds biggest losers of 2015
* M&G tops EM bond fund table; local currency funds hit
* TABLE-Leaders and laggards in 2015
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Jan 15 Mutual funds investing in Korean,
Russian and Chinese equities led the emerging market pack last
year, but weak growth and high levels of market volatility are
set to test top performing fund managers in 2016.
Investors have already started dumping emerging assets in
January, pushing stocks to 6-1/2-year lows, while another 20
percent fall in oil is ramping up pressure on producers.
That presents a challenge after 2015's strong rebound in
Moscow stocks, which helped Russian-focused equity managers earn
double-digit returns. They filled three of the top 10 slots in a
league table of fund performance based on data from Lipper.
"The key risk is related to the oil price," said Vladimir
Tsuprov, chief investment officer of TKB Investment Partners,
which advises the second-placed Parvest Equity Russia fund. A
deeper oil price decline that weakens the rouble further could
rule out interest rate cuts, he said.
Thomas Smith, deputy manager of the Neptune Russia & Greater
Russia Fund, which was ninth in the league table, foresaw
another contraction in Russia's economy and a budget deficit of
3 percent of GDP or more.
In this difficult environment, Smith said non-traditional
exporters such as technology stocks would be the winners. He
attributed some of his fund's outperformance in 2015 to
investments in email service Mail.ru and software
developer Luxoft.
Tsuprov also said a position in Luxoft had paid off in 2015,
as had investments in Nord Gold and oil producer
Surgutneftegas, which benefited from falling costs on
the back of a weaker rouble.
But with commodity prices tumbling, Tsuprov is also focusing
on local demand-oriented companies such as mobile operator MTS
, which offers a healthy dividend yield.
Similarly, investing in consumer stocks with a dominant
local market share helped Invesco's Korean Equity fund to top
the league table despite South Korea's deteriorating growth and
falling exports, its manager Simon Jeong said.
Three Chinese equity funds survived a rollercoaster ride in
2015 to make the top 10. The bottom of the table was dominated
by equity funds focused on Brazil, whose economy was hammered by
a corruption scandal, a ballooning budget deficit and high
inflation, and Latin American stocks more broadly.
The average performance for the Lipper Global EM equity fund
sector as a whole was -9.5 percent. Some $69.2 billion was
pulled from EM equity funds globally in 2015, according to
preliminary data from fund flows research house EPFR Global.
DODGING BULLETS
For bond investors, dodging bullets was just as important as
participating in the year's big turnaround stories, chiefly
Ukraine and Argentina.
"Volatility is high, liquidity is poor and fund performance
hasn't been good across the industry," said Richard House,
manager of the second-placed Standard Life Investments Emerging
Market Debt Fund.
The average performance for the Lipper Global EM bond fund
sector was -5.7 percent, with local currency funds losing the
most. The JP Morgan local currency sovereign debt index fell
over 15 percent in 2015 whilst its hard currency sovereign
and corporate debt benchmarks returned just
over 1 percent.
Some $32.6 billion was pulled from EM bond funds globally in
2015, according to EPFR Global.
"Local market funds have been an outflow asset class for a
while, as performance has been poor and that experience is going
to impact people's mindset going forward," House said.
Claudia Calich, manager of the first-placed M&G Emerging
Markets Bond fund, said she outperformed by keeping local
currency exposure to just 10 percent and avoiding some of the
credits hurt by falling commodity prices, such as Iraq.
She also managed to catch the rallies in Ukraine and
Argentine debt. For 2016, she favours hard currency debt from
central America and the Caribbean, where economies benefiting
from overseas workers' remittances should do well from a
stronger U.S. labour market.
SLI's House added that in markets such as Brazil or
Venezuela where prices were at extreme levels, significant asset
price gains could follow political change. For instance, markets
might see the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff
as a positive for reforms, he said.
"Even a period of stability would be good for emerging
markets," House said. "The carry is becoming compelling, so even
if you get stability you will make decent money in context of
decent yields."
But Calich warned tail risks would remain elevated in 2016
following defaults in the Brazilian construction sector and
pressure on some commodity-related credits.
"We are still transitioning to an environment with lower
commodity prices and higher financing costs," she said. "We
haven't finished with this process but valuations are improving.
It won't be an easy year but if you manage your risk properly,
there are opportunities."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine
Evans)