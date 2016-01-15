LONDON, Jan 15 Below are the tables for the best
and worst performing actively-managed emerging market equity and
bond funds in 2015, based on data from Lipper Global, a Thomson
Reuters company. The returns are measured in the fund's local
currency.
The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain
and exclude those with less than $50 million under management.
For a story on fund performance in 2015 and how the top
performing managers are positioning for 2016:
Top 5 EM Equity Funds in 2015
FUND NAME 1 YR (%)
1. Invesco Korean Equity A USD 19
2. Parvest Equity Russia Classic Cap 18.74
EUR
3. Atlantis China 17.67
4. SEB 2 SEB Russia Fund C (EUR) 17.33
5. UBS (Lux) China Opportunity (USD) 15.95
Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in 2015
FUND NAME 1 YR (%)
1. HSBC GIF Brazil Equity USD -45.82
2. Parvest Equity Brazil USD -43.12
3. JPM Brazil Equity A USD -42.84
4. BNY Mellon Brazil Equity A USD -37.41
5. Parvest Equity Latin America Classic -33.68
Cap USD
Top 5 EM Bond Funds in 2015
FUND NAME 1 YR (%)
1. M&G Emerging Markets Bond X Inc 3.17
2. Standard Life Investments Emerging 1.89
Market Debt Retail Acc
3. Threadneedle Emerging Market Bond 1.58
Retail Net Inc GBX
4. Goldman Sachs Growth & Emerging 0.55
Markets Corporate Bond Portfolio
5. Pictet Global Emerging Debt-P USD 0.39
Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in 2016
FUND NAME 1 YR (%)
1. BlueBay Emerging Market Local -17.48
Currency Bond R USD
2. PIMCO GIS Emerging Local Bond E USD -17.27
3. Investec GSF Emerging Markets LC -17.03
Debt A Acc USD
4. Wellington Emerging Local Debt USD -16.89
5. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Debt -16.66
Local Currency A USD
