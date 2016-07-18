July 18 Below are the tables for the best and worst performing actively-managed emerging market equity and bond funds in the first half of 2016, based on data from Lipper Global, a Thomson Reuters company. The returns are measured in the fund's local currency. The tables only include funds available for sale in Britain and exclude those with less than $50 million under management. For a story on fund performance in the first half of 2016 and how the top performing managers are positioning for the second half: Top 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2016 FUND NAME H1 (%) 1. HSBC GIF Brazil Equity 46.3 2. Aberdeen Latin American Equity 45.25 3. PARVEST Equity Brazil 42.36 4. Threadneedle Latin American Ret 39.47 5. JPM Brazil Equity A 37.87 Bottom 5 EM Equity Funds in H1 2016 FUND NAME H1 (%) 1. GAM Star China Equity USD -14.76 2. New Capital China Equity USD -13.48 3. First State China Focus -13.27 4. ChinaAMC China Opportunities -12.92 5. Edmond de Rothschild Fund-China A -12.78 Top 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2016 FUND NAME H1 (%) 1. MGI Emerging Market Debt M-2 GBP 24.71 2. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets 23.37 Bond 3. Investec Emerging Markets LC Debt A 21.35 4. Ashmore Emerging Markets Liquid 20.68 Investment Portfolio 5. M&G Emerging Markets Bond Sterling 18.76 Bottom 5 EM Bond Funds in H1 2016 FUND NAME H1 (%) 1. Sparinvest Emerging Markets 0.87 Corporate Value Bonds 2. BlueOrchard Microfinance P USD 1.53 3. Deutsche Invest I China Bonds USD 2.59 4. Templeton Emerging Markets Bond A 3.87 5. Raiffeisen-Osteuropa-Rent R A 3.94 SOURCE: Lipper, owned by Thomson Reuters, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)