* Brazil, Latin America-focused funds top EM equity rankings
* Chinese equity funds bring up the rear
* EM debt funds benefit from hunt for yield, Fed repricing
* TABLE-Leaders and laggards in H1 2016:
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 18 Top performing Latin
America-focused equity funds delivered returns of over 40
percent in the first half of 2016 thanks to a stunning rebound
in Brazil, while emerging debt funds are expected to continue to
do well in the next six months.
Latin American markets are unlikely to repeat their first
half feat in coming months but so far in 2016, Brazil's stocks,
bonds and currency are among the world's best performing assets,
as the ousting of President Dilma Rousseff encouraged investors
to buy into a reform-led turnaround story despite a severe
recession.
Brazil or Latin America-focused funds filled eight of the
top 10 spots in a league table of EM equity fund performance in
the first half, based on data from Lipper.
Three of these funds were among the worst performers in 2015
when Brazil was punished mercilessly.
"The dramatic improvement in sentiment towards the continent
has been driven by a combination of political developments in
Brazil, higher global risk appetite and a rebound in
commodities," said Peter Taylor, senior investment manager for
the Aberdeen Latin American equity fund.
His fund came second, returning over 45 percent, compared
with an average performance of 6.56 percent for the Lipper
Global EM equity fund sector as a whole.
Taylor said the fund had been structurally overweight Brazil
for a number of years, with holdings such as Banco Bradesco and
mall operator Multiplan performing well.
But he added that the market euphoria could be short-lived
if the desire for rapid change was not met.
Frederico Tralli, manager of Parvest Equity Brazil, which
came third, returning over 42 percent, also tempered the
enthusiasm, saying the new government would have to manage
market expectations whilst imposing unpopular reforms.
"We do not see any significant risk to the current positive
scenario for Brazil, but we are more cautious regarding current
valuations after the recent rally," he said.
Chinese equity funds brought up the rear of the EM equity
fund rankings, after Chinese mainland shares fell 15
percent in the first half of the year.
Emerging equities have risen 9 percent this year
and are not expected to suffer much contagion from the foiled
coup in Turkey, one of the big emerging economies.
HIGHER YIELDS
For emerging bond funds, the double-digit returns at the top
of the table were of a lesser magnitude than those achieved by
many equity funds, but still impressive as currencies stabilised
and investors sought out higher yields than those on offer in
Western government bond markets.
The average performance for the Lipper Global EM bond fund
sector was also better than the average equity fund performance,
at 9.76 percent.
Emerging fixed income funds attracted some $12.1 billion in
the first half of the year, according to estimates by JP Morgan,
compared with outflows of $14.4 billion for 2015.
Mike Hugman, a strategist with Investec's EM fixed income
team, said a recovery in commodity prices had helped terms of
trade. This in turn underpinned currency appreciation.
Emerging debt also benefited as the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled it would not hurry to raise rates while negative bond
yields on around $12 trillion of debt worldwide had propelled
more investors into emerging markets, Hugman added.
Investec's local currency debt fund came third in the Lipper
league table with a return of over 21 percent return.
Fund managers expect the sector to extend gains in coming
months, given that more monetary easing is predicted in Japan,
the euro zone and Britain.
"That will highlight the yield attractiveness of emerging
markets and the still very high premium you're getting there,"
said Sally Greig, co-manager of the Baillie Gifford Emerging
Markets Bond fund, which came second in the Lipper league table
with returns of over 23 percent.
Greig expects interest rate cuts in countries such as Russia
and Brazil where extreme volatility had forced rate rises.
However, yields would decline in the second half of the year at
a slower pace, she said.
"We are still in an environment where markets are quite
fragile, and it's dangerous to be too rose tinted about the
outlook. You can easily get something that knocks you off
course."
