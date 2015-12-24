LONDON Dec 24 It was a torrid 2015 for emerging
markets, with a mix of weak global growth, a slump in commodity
prices and a strong dollar making it the worst year for some of
the big countries since the height of financial crisis.
Despite a mini-rebound over the last week, MSCI's benchmark
emerging market equities index, which covers 23 of the
main developing economies, is down over 17 percent for the year
and almost 10 percent since October. tmsnrt.rs/1Ml1UzG
Though 2011 - the peak of the euro zone crisis - was
marginally worse overall, for heavyweights such as Indonesia
, Malaysia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia
it has been the toughest since the global crash of 2008.
China, the industrial heartbeat of the world economy, saw
its stock markets lose roughly half their value
during the middle of the year when worries about growth emerged.
Their meltdown was one of the big stories of the year,
although they have since recovered around 10 percent of that
drop. Thanks to a flying first half, they are still up 8 percent
for the year in dollar terms.
Currencies have been battered almost universally, largely
due to the dollar which rose in anticipation of a U.S.
interest rate rise finally delivered this month. But plenty of
country-specific politics added to the mix.
The Kazakh tenge and Argentinian peso are
down 45 and 35 percent respectively, having both been 'floated'
by governments that could no longer afford to artificially
protect their currencies.
Azerbaijan did the same on Monday. Its menat dropped
over 30 percent and means most of Russia's big former Soviet
trading partners have devalued this year in a bid to stay
competitive with a rouble now down around 18 percent.
But it has been the big names that have really shaken
emerging markets (EM) this year. link.reuters.com/jus35t
Brazil's real is down an eye-watering 33 percent and
its bonds are down almost 14 percent, the worst of any major EM,
amid a deepening political crisis and recession that has just
cost it its investment grade credit rating.
South Africa has been another country beset by problems. The
rand has lost 23 percent and hit an all-time low last
week after a clumsy sacking of the country's finance minister.
Its bonds are also down 5 percent.
Africa's biggest economy, Nigeria, has seen its stock market
slump 22 percent following the plunge in its main
revenue earner oil, while a 17 percent fall in shares in Saudi
Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, has been
mirrored across much of the Gulf.
BIG BUX
Turkey has been another of the countries under pressure.
Election chaos earlier in the year, an unpredictable central
bank, tensions with Russia and a worry its economy is
potentially one of the most vulnerable to higher U.S. interest
rates have seen the lira and Istanbul stocks
slump almost 20 percent in dollar terms.
Turmoil in nearby Egypt has weighed heavily on markets there
too.
The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit
have lost 10 percent and 19 percent respectively, while
Colombia's peso is another victim of the oil price
plunge, down almost 30 on the year.
But there were some big winners that rewarded the brave.
Despite sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and the 35 percent
slump in its main export oil, Russian bonds are up roughly 20
percent for anyone who bought at the start of the year.
Another surprise was Hungary's BUX stocks index,
which is up more than 40 percent and the world's best performing
bourse in 2015. That was largely down to previous moves by the
government that meant the country's banks and mortgage holders
weren't hit when the Swiss National Bank scrapped the franc's
exchange rate cap in January..
In dollar terms, Hungarian stocks have risen more than 30
percent: link.reuters.com/weh36s
Moves in the so-called 'toxic trio' were even wilder
. Ukraine's hard currency bonds have returned over
40 percent, following its well-received debt restructuring,
making them the world's best debt market performers.
The other two sides of that triangle, Argentina and
Venezuela, are number two and four top performers, having gained
20 and 11 percent respectively: link.reuters.com/fac26w
(Editing by Mark Potter)