LONDON Dec 5 Business activity in emerging
markets grew at the fastest rate in eight months in November,
supported by momentum in Chinese manufacturing activity, a
survey showed on Thursday.
The composite HSBC emerging markets index ticked up to 52.1
from 51.7 in October, moving further above the 50 line that
divides expansions in activity from contractions even though
growth in the services sector stalled at October's seven-month
high.
Manufacturers picked up the slack, led by China, where
stronger domestic demand drove manufacturing growth to its
sharpest increase since March, and also helped by India.
"In India, manufacturing business conditions are turning to
positive after a few months of contraction," said Murat Ulgen,
an emerging markets economist at HSBC.
"China is a huge weight, India is a huge country and has
returned to (manufacturing) growth."
Other emerging markets also saw faster growth in
manufacturing, with Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey
benefiting from the euro zone's ongoing recovery.
But the manufacturers' index was dragged down by slowing
growth in Brazil, Russia and South Korea and by a contraction in
Indonesia.
Overall, the HSBC index showed only modest growth in the
services and manufacturing composite, and November's figure
remains below the long-term trend level of 54.0.
Despite returning to manufacturing growth, India's large but
challenged economy weighed on the index, with a fifth month of
overall contraction.
Its private sector output also contracted for the fifth
straight month, but at a slower rate than in previous months.
"For India, the whole picture including services is still
contracting," Ulgen said.
Despite a potentially challenging year ahead, manufacturing
sentiment strengthened in most of the countries, with business
outlooks in Brazil, Indonesia and the Czech Republic reaching
record highs.
The HSBC survey collects data from purchasing managers at
about 8,000 firms in 17 countries. The index is calculated using
data produced by Markit.
