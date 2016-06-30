By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 29 Emerging markets are comfortably
ahead of their developed market counterparts at the year's
halfway mark, thanks to stellar gains in Latin America, Russia
and Asian hotspots such as Malaysia and Indonesia.
It all comes after one of the worst starts to a year for
emerging markets on record when worries about China, commodity
markets and U.S. rates sparked a global rout.
Since then, however, the trend has been mostly up, as Fed
rate hike prospects have evaporated and worries have eased about
volatile politics within some emerging economies, fuelling
robust returns across emerging asset classes, this chart shows:
"It has been a pretty good year I would say," said Aberdeen
Asset Management's Kevin Daly. "It been about very accommodative
global monetary policy conditions, secondly the easing concerns
about China's currency and capital flight, and you have also had
a pretty strong bounce in commodities prices."
The biggest exception has been China where the yuan
ended the second quarter with its biggest quarterly
fall on record and mainland-listed A-shares down
almost 20 percent in dollar terms since the start of the year.
Peru has been the star emerging equity performer
with a 46 percent surge in dollar terms with Brazil and
Colombia posting gains of 40 percent and 24 percent
respectively to complete a South American clean sweep of the top
Asia's best performer Thailand is up 17 percent and
Russian shares have jumped 19.5 percent, thanks to an 85
percent rebound in oil prices since mid-January.
been a similar story among currencies.
After a torrid 2015, the Brazilian real is up 20
percent against the dollar, rallying as left-wing president
Dilma Rousseff was removed from office, while the rouble
is up almost 13 percent.
Local-currency emerging market debt has done its bit too,
posting returns of 13.5 percent in dollar terms, a third more
than U.S. Treasuries and above the 10 percent enjoyed by ECB
turbo-charged German Bunds Bunds. reut.rs/1Rx8jLT
Bringing up the rear, a less market-friendly government in
Poland and potential spillover of the UK's Brexit vote have
pushed stocks 7 percent lower, while the zloty has fallen 3.5
percent against the euro, weakening more than its neighbours.
Mexico's has also disappointed with a near 7 percent
drop. Nigeria's naira, freed of its dollar peg, is down
30 percent and the Argentine peso has fallen 13 percent as it
continues to adjust to last year's FX liberalisation.
Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich