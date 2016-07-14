By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, July 14
LONDON, July 14 Emerging economies will see net
capital outflows of around $350 billion this year, half of 2015
levels, the Institute of International Finance said on Thursday,
cutting its early-2016 forecast of a $448 billion exodus.
The IIF, one of the most authoritative trackers of capital
flows to and from the developing world, noted emerging markets
had been pummelled in early-2016 but have since seen a sustained
recovery in portfolio investment.
"The turnaround has been driven by a renewed search for
yield in the face of the sharp decline in rates in mature
markets fed by expectations of ever more dovish central banks,"
the IIF said.
More than $10 trillion of bonds worldwide now offer sub-zero
yields and Britain's recent vote to leave the European Union has
triggered bets that more stimulus will be unleashed in the UK,
the euro zone and Japan and that the U.S. Federal Reserve won't
now raise U.S. interest rates again before 2017.
"The surprise Brexit vote reinforced this trend, pushing
rates down to new lows," the IIF said.
The group said total inflows into EM from 'non-resident'
foreign investors rose to $122 billion in the second quarter of
2016, up from $48 billion in Q1, thanks to rising inflows into
bonds and equities as well as reduced flight from China.
Overall, non-residents are expected to pump $550 billion
into emerging markets, double 2015 levels. But these will be
tempered by outflows from actual emerging market-based
investors.
Equity and debt portfolio inflows rebounded to $33 billion
in the second quarter of 2016 after three consecutive quarters
of outflows, the IIF added.
Fears over China's economy have abated somewhat but the
country will still account for the lion's share of outflows from
emerging market residents, the IIF predicted. Overall, though,
outflows are expected to be $420 billion, down from $675 billion
last year.
The latest forecast is also lower than the IIF's April
prediction of $538 billion in net Chinese outflows this year.
Net outflows stood at $227 billion in the first half of 2016
- $206 billion less than in the second half of last year.
"Looking forward, we project a continued rise in private
non-resident private capital flows to emerging markets in the
second half of 2016," the IIF added.
It warned, however, that risks could come from "a hawkish
turn by the Fed or a loss of confidence in China's capacity to
keep the yuan on a stable path".
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Gareth Jones)