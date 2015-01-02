(Repeats Dec. 31 story with no change to text)
LONDON Dec 31 The first net outflow of foreign
money in 18 months hit emerging markets in December as oil
prices fell, risk aversion grew and investors anticipated a
Federal Reserve rate hike, the Institute of International
Finance said.
Portfolio outflows totalled $11.5 billion with bond
investment down $7.8 billion and $3.7 billion withdrawn from
stocks, the Washington-based finance industry body said in its
monthly report.
This is the sharpest outflow since June 2013, when markets
were caught off guard by Fed comments hinting at the prospect of
winding down the supply of cheap money that investors had
ploughed into higher-yielding emerging assets.
"Investor sentiment towards emerging markets appears to have
taken a significant turn for the worse in the last few weeks,"
said IIF economist Robin Koepke, lead author of the report
published late on Tuesday.
"The weakness in flows is likely to reflect a general
increase in risk aversion in the context of the Russian currency
crisis and the remarkable decline in oil prices."
Emerging Europe was hardest hit, followed by Africa/Middle
East and Latin America. Only Asia recorded small overall
inflows, with foreign purchases of Indian bonds offsetting a
retrenchment in equity flows.
A majority of economists in a Reuters poll expected the Fed
to raise interest rates from near zero in the second quarter of
next year, in turn making it more costly for emerging nations to
raise funds in dollar-denominated debt.
A 50 percent drop in crude prices this year has
inflicted much pain on oil and gas exporter Russia and the
rouble has lost around 43 percent against the dollar.
In October, the IIF estimated that total private capital
flows to emerging markets would likely reach $1.162 trillion in
2014 and $1.158 trillion next year.
