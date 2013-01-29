LONDON Jan 29 It is too early to say that
Japan's aggressive recent moves to weaken the yen constitute a
currency war but countries must resist falling into the trap of
competitive devaluations, India's finance minister said.
Speaking to Reuters Television on Tuesday, Palaniappan
Chidambaram said: "It's still early to call this a currency war,
only Japan has depreciated its currency, what choice does Japan
have? They have to get growth up, they cannot continue with zero
growth any longer."
But he said he was worried about the potential impact of any
further competitive devaluations on India which counts Japan,
China and other Asian states as major trade partners.
"I sincerely hope other countries do not get into
competitive depreciation of their currencies," Chidambaram said.
"It will hurt us very badly. Our exports are down this year
compared to last year because of the global situation...If
(there is currency war),our exports will suffer even more."
Chidambaram is on a four-country roadshow to drum up foreign
investment, as he struggles to revive economic growth and lure
investment while trying to trim the fiscal deficit - a tough job
given a general election looms in 2014.
The Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates earlier on
Tuesday for the first time in nine months but struck a cautious
note on further easing as it waits to see how the government's
upcoming budget aims to trim a bloated fiscal deficit.
The government, worried about economic growth that is the
slowest in a decade, is keen to see more rate cuts, pointing to
its reform efforts in recent months.
Chidambaram agreed that fiscal consolidation was essential.
"I welcome the decision (RBI governor) has taken today,
going forward, if inflation moderates, I think he will do
more..... More has to be done on the fiscal side (to) contain
inflation and revive growth. To revive growth, the ball is in
the government's court."
Chidambaram, who is due to present the budget for 2013/2014
fiscal year on Feb 28, is under pressure from the ruling
Congress party to be generous to voters to avoid triggering a
backlash in the election.
But the minister said the government and the Congress
leadership were "on the same page".
"It is I who have done the math, the deficit will remain
below 5.3 percent this year, next year it will be below 4.8
percent. I am not going to cross these red lines...The budget
will be a responsible budget."
Asked if he was planning to levy extra taxes on India's
super-rich in the budget as well as taxes on transactions and
commodities, Chidambaram said, "I have not made up my mind.
All these views are under consideration, I have not taken a view
yet."
