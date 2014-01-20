* Assets in BRIC investment funds down sharply from 2010
* Economic growth may not convert into stock market gains
* Goldman's BRIC fund down 20 percent in past three years
* Acronyms are economic, not investment concepts - inventor
* MINT countries offer young, growing populations - O'Neill
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Jan 20 Which investment takes your
fancy: BRIC, MINT or CIVETS? For many fund managers seeking the
next big thing in emerging markets, the answer is none.
Acronym investment - putting money into small groupings of
markets which often have little in common beyond a broad
economic concept - is giving way to acronym anxiety.
Former Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill set the ball
rolling in 2001 when he created the BRIC family of Brazil,
Russia, India and China.
Many of these countries and others lumped together under
separate acronyms have, at least until recently, enjoyed
turbo-charged economic growth. But investment gains are not
guaranteed and underperforming local stock markets have led fund
managers to flee what had been fashionable groupings.
Assets under management in BRIC funds fell to 9 billion
euros at the end of last year from 21 billion at the end of
2010, according to Lipper data, while assets under management in
broader emerging equity funds have grown in that time.
Goldman Sachs's own BRIC fund has lost 20 percent in value
over the past three years.
Undaunted, O'Neill has coined a new acronym. In a series on
BBC radio this month, he championed the MINT group - Mexico,
Indonesia, Nigeria, Turkey - as the next giants after the BRICs.
O'Neill stresses that MINT - like BRIC before - is an economic,
not an investment, concept and his programmes explored each
country's problems as well as its potential.
Nevertheless, the appeal of acronym investment is fading.
Fund managers say such groupings do not take into account
different stages of development of the countries involved and
risk sidelining other promising markets. The groupings have also
frequently suffered from disappointing performances of their
listed companies, the main target of foreign investors.
O'Neill's timing is not ideal. Turkey has been rocked by an
investigation into alleged corruption following street protests
last summer, while Nigerian politics are in turmoil before
elections next year.
Indonesia, along with other emerging economies which are
running large current account deficits, is experiencing a flight
of investors.
"Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey are all very
interesting countries but not much connected beyond the excuse
for having an acronym," said Richard Titherington, chief
investment officer of emerging equities at JP Morgan Asset
Management. Titherington prefers groupings by concepts such as
markets where companies offer the highest dividend yields.
Investors in the BRIC countries have already found out the
hard way that economic growth may not convert into stock market
gains, and some analysts blame problems with corporate
governance in markets such as Russia and China.
BRIC markets have underperformed the broader MSCI index of
emerging stocks in dollar terms in the past three
years, with emerging markets in turn lagging developed markets.
NO MORE CIVETS
In another sign of acronym anxiety, HSBC closed its CIVETS
fund last year, leaving no managers tracking another group of
emerging markets - Colombia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey
and South Africa.
Both the BRIC and MINT groupings focus on demographics -
countries which are going to grow rapidly by the middle of the
century, due to their young populations.
This is an attraction of frontier economies - those which
are at an earlier stage of development than established emerging
markets. One such is Nigeria, whose stock market has been an
extreme outperformer, doubling in value last year.
But relying exclusively on demographics to make investment
decisions is risky, says Andrew Brudenell, frontier fund manager
at HSBC Asset Management.
Instead, investors should look at countries with weaker
corporate regulation and where relatively low levels of goods
and services are available, offering potential for growth.
These factors should produce the best returns on company
earnings. "Demographics are definitely one of the (investment)
criteria, the others are also criteria," Brudenell said. "We
would not necessarily decide MINT are interesting countries to
invest in, there are lots of other ones."
Nigeria is at an earlier stage in the development cycle than
the others. According to IMF estimates, its per capita gross
domestic product (GDP) was about $2,800 last year measured by
purchasing power parity. That compares with around $5,000 for
Indonesia and more than $15,000 for Mexico and Turkey.
Turkey is the country most out of kilter in stock
performance terms. It has been hit by weakness of its currency
as foreign investors pulled out before the U.S. Federal Reserve
begins scaling back its bond-buying this month, a programme that
had depressed yields in U.S. markets and encouraged investors to
seek higher returns in riskier assets.
The Turkish stock market has underperformed even the BRICs
in dollar terms in the last three years. The corruption inquiry,
which led to the resignations of government ministers,
aggravated the problem.
"Turkey remains a long-term investment opportunity but in
the short term remains quite risky," said Mauro Ratto, head of
emerging markets at Pioneer Investments.
As with Turkey, investors are wary of political risk in
Nigeria before the next year's elections and amid uncertainty
over whether President Goodluck Jonathan will run.
Whatever their differences or similarities, the danger with
all emerging markets is that their performance is not always
dictated by local stories, but by the global economic outlook.
"These countries do not have an independent monetary cycle,"
said Bill O'Neill, chief UK strategist at UBS Wealth Management.
"In these environments, emerging markets do struggle short
term."
Jim O'Neill said investors had got the wrong end of the
stick by banking on the BRIC. "It is very important for me to
emphasise, being Mr BRIC, that I created the BRIC as an economic
concept, not as an investment theme," he said.
The same went for the MINT grouping, said O'Neill. "Each of
the four MINT (economies) make up more than 1 percent of the
world's GDP, except Nigeria - which has the best potential to
make up 1 percent of GDP," he added.
And as always, timing is vital with investing. While
Goldman's BRIC fund has fallen in the past three years, it is up
26 percent since its launch almost eight years ago.
"If you invested in the BRICS in 2008 for the first time,
you would not be very happy. If you had invested in them in
2000, you would be very happy," he said.