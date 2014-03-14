By Natsuko Waki
LONDON, March 14 Local investors are giving
emerging markets another headache as they look abroad for more
liquid and stable investments, drawn by strengthening foreign
currencies and encouraged by regulatory changes at home.
Money has flowed out of emerging markets with little
interruption as foreign investors have withdrawn $45 billion
this year from funds which invest in bonds and equities,
outpacing $28 billion of outflows for 2013, according to EPFR.
Now local institutional investors in emerging economies are
expected to join the bandwagon, attracted in part by regulatory
changes that allow pension funds to invest a higher proportion
of their assets overseas.
In Latin America, home to nearly $630 billion of pension
funds assets, the behaviour of local institutional investors is
increasingly becoming important, as pension funds attract
inflows from young working populations.
Many countries are beginning to lift caps on how much
pension funds can invest overseas, to help them meet return
targets that can be as high as inflation plus 6 percent.
Local financial markets are also becoming too small to
absorb these flows and less appealing as these economies slow.
Growing flexibility of pension funds' asset allocation could
therefore have a snowballing effect on EM capital outflows.
"Governments are modifying legislation and local investors
look elsewhere to get a doubling effect from currencies. There
is going to be a significant increase in outflows," said Alvaro
Camunas, head of Spain and Latin America at BNP Paribas
Securities Services.
Currently, Chile's pension funds have the highest offshore
investment allowance of 80 percent. Brazil allows only up to 20
percent in international allocations. Mexico's pension funds
also invest only around a fifth of their assets overseas.
But interest is growing. BNP Paribas notes that overseas
funds distributed in Brazil nearly tripled to 37 billion reais
($16 billion) in 2013 from 2011. Foreign assets within Mexico's
pension funds hit a record $22 billion last year from $17
billion in 2013.
BNP Paribas said Brazilian investors prefer to invest in
money market products and high-yielding fixed income in
developed markets, where they gain from both capital and
currency appreciation, at a time when high interest rates weigh
on local companies.
NERVOUS LOCALS
Political uncertainty in many emerging markets pending
elections this year is also making local investors reluctant to
invest at home.
"Political transitions are taking place in many emerging
market economies... In some of these countries the degree of
risk aversion in local markets is very high," said Jorge
Mariscal, chief investment officer of emerging markets at UBS
Wealth Management.
Pension and insurance assets in developing countries have
been on the rise since the 2008 crisis. Assets stand now at $5.5
trillion, an all-time high and double pre-2008 levels, according
to JP Morgan.
Turkey, Bulgaria, and Russia are some of the countries which
have relaxed or scrapped caps on foreign investment in the past
several years.
Oil producer Kazakhstan is merging its private pension funds
into a state-run entity and plans to invest part of its assets
abroad.
"You are likely to see more flexibility in pension funds
investing abroad," Mariscal said.
"Their assets are growing faster than local liquidity.
Pension plans are still in early stages of growth... Domestic
pension funds are looking for ways to place their incremental
flows."
CrossBorder Capital says locals have contributed to capital
outflows from emerging markets of $86 billion at end-February,
measured as total financial flows from the current account after
deducting foreign direct investment and changes in foreign
reserves.
"Big and highly volatile flows are from domestic offshore
money. The worsening economic and political situation has
encouraged that money to come to developed economies," said Mike
Howell, managing director of CrossBorder.
"On top of that, legislation changes allow institutional
investors to move offshore. Emerging markets have lost growth
momentum as China slowed. We haven't seen the bottom of emerging
markets."
($1 = 2.3557 Brazilian Reals)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)