LONDON Dec 11 Russia and Brazil could
experience swift economic recoveries with the help of government
policy changes, though the threat of more sanctions against
Moscow was still present, veteran fund manager Mark Mobius said
on Thursday.
Gas and oil account for two thirds of Russia's exports and
the country has been hit hard by a 40 percent drop in oil prices
as well as sanctions imposed by western powers over the Ukraine
crisis.
In Brazil the narrow re-election of President Dilma Rousseff
in October rattled markets doubting her ability to curb the
budget deficit and control inflation.
"We believe both Russia and Brazil have the resources to
bounce back strongly should more appropriate policies be
adopted," wrote Mobius in his Templeton Emerging Markets
Investment Trust 2015 outlook.
"With Russia in particular, much risk already has been
discounted in exceptionally low equity valuations as of
December-end, though the Russian government's unwillingness to
soften its stance toward Ukraine could elicit more sanctions
that result in a negative environment for investors."
Mobius manages more than $3 billion in his flagship emerging
markets equity fund, which counts Brazilian banks Itau Unibanco
and Banco Bradesco among
its top five holdings.
Mobius predicted ongoing reforms in many countries were set
to boost economic growth across global emerging markets at
comfortably higher rates than that of their developed peers.
Investors also failed to recognise the favourable trends in
emerging markets equity valuations, which were well below those
of their developed market peers, he added.
"Even after recent rallies in some emerging markets, they
continued to appear relatively attractive to us in relation to
history, particularly if very low bond yields and interest rates
for savers are taken into account."
($1 = 0.6377 pounds)
