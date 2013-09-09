By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Mergers and acquisitions
activity among developed and emerging markets fell 22.4 percent
to a record low in the first half of 2013 compared with the same
period a year ago due primarily to economic uncertainty, a new
survey showed on Monday.
In contrast, the relative economic growth and stability in
the United States resulted in an increase in U.S. companies
making acquisitions in emerging markets, according to audit, tax
and business advisory services firm KPMG.
In its latest High Growth Markets Tracker study, the deal
flow globally among developed and high-growth economies, or
emerging economies, fell to 805 transactions in the first half
of 2013 compared with 1,038 in the first half of last year.
That is the fewest number of M&A deals involving emerging
market companies, either as a target or a buyer, over a six
month period since KPMG started compiling the study in 2005, the
data showed.
Three broad categories of M&A activity were tracked by KPMG
using Thomson Reuters data: developed market acquirer's of
emerging and high growth market assets and vice versa; and
acquisitions of one emerging and high growth market company by a
peer in another emerging and high growth market.
"High-growth-to-developed market (H2D) transactions fell to
their lowest level since 2005," said Mark Barnes, leader of KPMG
LLP's U.S. High-Growth Markets practice said in a statement.
"Many high-growth market companies are taking a
'wait-and-see' approach before investing in developed economies
because many of them are experiencing varying degrees of
economic uncertainty," Barnes said.
U.S. companies were most active in purchasing assets in
Brazil, with 25 deals completed, followed by 18 deals in India.
"U.S. companies are exhibiting higher levels of confidence
domestically and we're starting to see this translate into
increased acquisition activity in emerging markets," said
Barnes. "But the United States was one of only a few developed
economies to have an uptick in D2H deals, as overall D2H deal
activity was at its lowest since 2009."
In the first half of 2013, there were 110 total
high-growth-to-high-growth (H2H) deals, down from 131 in the
second half of 2012 and 129 deals in the same period a year ago.
That vein of deal making (H2H) saw the Commonwealth of
Independent States as the most popular regional target,
registering 26 inbound deals, according to the study. Russia was
the leading emerging market acquirer with 35 deals.
The bulk of the survey's reporting period occurred prior to
the wrenching sell-off in emerging markets. The decline in asset
prices followed a May 22 speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke where he first suggested that the central bank
might start to pull back from its monetary stimulus program
before the year-end.
Low interest rate borrowing in the U.S. market, a
consequence of the Fed's unorthodox program, had been recycled
into higher yield emerging market assets. The prospect of that
flow of cash slowing resulted in an exit from emerging markets.
A deal was considered in the survey if an acquirer took at
least a 5 percent shareholder interest. However, deals that
involved backing by government, private equity firms or other
financial institutions were excluded.
The research analyzed deal flows between 15 developed
economies or groups of economies and 13 high-growth economies or
groups of economies.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases. Editing by Andre Grenon)