SAO PAULO May 9 Brazilian stocks and the real
closed lower on Monday after a volatile session, on uncertainty
about impeachment proceedings investors had counted on to remove
leftist President Dilma Rousseff from office.
The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed
down 1.41 percent while the broader MSCI Latin American stock
index was down 1.43 percent, also hurt by weaker
commodity prices following unfavorable economic data in China.
The Brazilian currency, the real , weakened as
much as 5 percent during the day after the acting lower house
speaker in Brazil's Congress annulled an April 17 vote that had
been overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching Rousseff.
Later in the day, though, Senate President Renan Calheiros
pledged to push forward with the impeachment process in the
upper house, meaning the country's Supreme Court will likely
have to decide the way forward.
The real ended down 0.63 percent against the dollar, but may
well rise on Tuesday due to Calheiros' announcement.
Markets rose in recent weeks on expectations Vice President
Michel Temer would take power temporarily after a Senate vote,
expected on Wednesday, and put austerity measures in place to
tighten public spending.
The impeachment proceedings are focused on Rousseff's
alleged manipulation of public accounts and not a sweeping
kickback scandal involving state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, commonly known as Petrobras.
The process has been criticized because it was started by
Eduardo Cunha, the former lower house speaker who was removed
last week due to pending charges he took bribes.
Waldir Maranhao, who broke with his center-right Progressive
Party and voted against Rousseff's impeachment last month, took
over as acting speaker last week. He said there were procedural
flaws in the lower house vote.
"My sense is that ultimately at some point Dilma is going to
be removed from government," said Neil Shearing, Chief Emerging
Markets Economist at Capital Economics in New York.
"I think it's going to be far more traumatic and turbulent
than markets have been pricing in and still are pricing in."
Central bank director Altamir Lopes said the market
volatility was normal given the news, while speaking at a public
event in the northern city of Belem.
Shares of stocks tied to commodities led losses on the
Bovespa, following commodities markets lower. Shares of
state-run oil firm Petrobras shed about 6 percent.
Mining company Vale tumbled nearly 9 percent.
Brazilian meatpacker JBS fell over 4 percent,
also hurt by reports in newspaper O Globo that witnesses in a
corruption scandal had testified the company made illegal
campaign donations to Rousseff's campaign, allegations the
company denied.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso weakened 1.8
percent while Chile's peso was down 1.53 percent.
