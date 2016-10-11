LONDON Oct 11 Emerging market bonds, in high
demand after this summer's rush back to developing world assets,
nowadays barely change hands after their initial sale, forcing
specialist funds to seek alternative routes to buy and sell
scarce debt.
High-risk debt categories have became casualties of tighter
regulation since the 2008 crisis, as the higher cost of holding
such securities on balance sheets and a ban on proprietary
trading desks has seen fewer banks making markets by holding
large inventories of bonds for trading purposes.
All evidence points to steadily declining trading frequency,
with BNP Paribas estimating last year the average stock of an
emerging dollar bond traded less than twice a year, down from
4-5 times in 2007.
Fewer than a fifth of emerging companies' bonds trade every
day, according to a study by ratings agency Fitch.
To mitigate this squeeze in daily trading volumes, investors
are employing strategies like using electronic trading to
maximise their access to potential counterparties, or holding
extra cash and short-dated assets. Some are even taking
market-making roles themselves to keep markets moving.
Trading frequency -- or liquidity -- may have dropped 65-70
percent in the past two to three years, estimates Sergey
Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investments.
Up to 90 percent of his bond buying is now done on new issue
markets -- picking up debt either direct from sellers or from
other funds which re-sell allocations soon after launch.
"The trend with new issues is that in two weeks the
liquidity is gone," Dergachev said.
The fear is also of being unable to sell bonds in a falling
market where banks are not around to act as shock absorbers.
"Liquidity has become paramount for us," Dergachev said. "If
for tactical reasons we have any illiquid bonds in the portfolio
and they have performed well, we try to get rid of them."
CASH AND YIELD PREMIA
The liquidity issue is not just a headache, it can seriously
impact returns. A fund that urgently needs to sell a large
volume of securities, for example, may have to accept lower
prices if its clients are demanding their money back.
That reduces what investors can recoup and the fund's net
asset value (NAV), the measure of its worth, at a given time.
To counter this, Dorthe Nielsen at GAM Investment Management
holds as much as 5-10 percent of her portfolio in cash. This can
prove costly but has helped her avoid a scramble to offload
bonds during a selloff.
An alternative to cash is short-tenor debt, says Pierre-Yves
Bareau, head of emerging debt at JPMorgan Asset Management.
If needed, "we just decrease some cash-like bonds --
six-month or one-year bonds that are quasi-cash for us," he
said.
Buying-and-holding has become more common across the
industry -- out of necessity, but also because of the influx of
new players such as pension or sovereign wealth funds that trade
less and focus more on steady income.
At Pinebridge Investments, the emerging debt team has built
models to calculate what extra yield a new bond should pay to
compensate for holding it for its lifetime, with a premium
demanded of illiquid, low-rated credits.
"Much as you build in a credit spread to pay for credit risk
we are looking for a more scientific way to put a liquidity
score on individual companies and countries, to quantify how
much additional premium each bond needs to pay for its relative
illiquidity," co-head of emerging debt Steve Cook said.
E-TRADING SOLUTION
Electronic trading has been relatively slow to gain traction
in emerging debt, the market for which is smaller and more
fragmented than its developed peers, with many more countries
and currencies. Thin liquidity can keep buy or sell orders on
screens for hours, causing bid-offer spreads to gape wider.
MarketAxess, one of the bigger e-trade platforms,
nevertheless reported a 30 percent volume surge in 2015, even
while data from industry body EMTA showed a 20 percent
year-on-year overall trading drop.
More than a 10th of MarketAxess' emerging debt now changes
hands via Open Trading, a platform that allows its 600 or so
investor clients to deal direct with each other.
This bypasses the traditional request-for-quote protocol,
under which investors send electronic inquiries to several
dealers, then execute the deal at the best price, and gives
direct access to the widest universe of trading partners.
JPMAM's Bareau expects e-trade will take over in the next
decade. In the meantime he says big funds have stepped up to get
over-the-counter (OTC) trade moving by acting as market makers
and buying from peers in times of volatility.
"You want to create a two-way flow. In the past it was only
the banks doing that. Now real money managers are doing that a
bit more," Bareau said. "When you are the one offering liquidity
to someone that really wants to get out ... you can usually make
a good price out of it."
He added: "People are getting more disciplined, trying not
to move as a crowd and be a bit more contrarian."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)