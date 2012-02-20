LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - In a sign of how the new
issuance frenzy has got ahead itself, a number of high-yield and
borderline investment-grade transactions across the emerging
markets ran into difficulties in the past week, with deals
canned or underperforming in the secondary market.
Latin America, in particular, has struggled after two deals
were pulled and another postponed. For the first time this year,
a week passed with no Latin deal printed in the dollar market as
the City of Buenos Aires, fellow Argentine borrower, electrical
utility Edesa, and Brazilian budget airline Gol cancelled
transactions. Edesa failed to entice investors even with an
initial price guidance of 13.50% and six point discount on the
issue price.
Signs of deal fatigue in the region were already evident
after Brazil's Grupo Farias pulled a deal, after announcing
price guidance, and the Dominican Republic's Caucedo Investments
delayed its offering, the week before. "The market is
experiencing a major case of indigestion," said an origination
banker.
Latin America is not the only emerging region running into
some difficulties. In emerging Europe, Global Yatirim recently
considered re-opening an exchange it did in December but then
thought better of it.
In Asia, Cheung Kong Infrastructure was forced to delay its
perpetual subordinated notes by a week due to documentation
issues in Luxembourg, where the paper was due to list. After the
deal was pulled, it was unclear if investors would remain on
board when Luxembourg finally gave the green light. CKI
eventually priced a US$300m deal last Friday with a 7% coupon --
a level that one syndicate official away from the transaction
described as "incredibly punchy".
Too punchy for many investors as the deal was hard
underwritten by the lead managers, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
"In effect [the leads] bought the deal, took on 100% of the risk
and re-sold to the market. The issuer is guaranteed the price
that is quoted to," said a source close to the transaction.
The two banks were unloading the bonds from their books at
99.00, at an effective yield to call -- in five years -- of
7.2%. The bonds were last seen at 98.75-99.25.
Liquidity still abundant
None of these borrowers' problems mean new issuance is about
to be choked off -- witness the strong reception given to
Indonesian utility Cikarang Listrindo -- or that secondary
prices are about to collapse, a disorderly Greek default
notwithstanding. Liquidity is still abundant and not just
because of central bank policies.
Portfolio flows to the asset class have been strong this
year, at more than US$5bn. Two weeks ago emerging market bond
funds saw a record US$2.1bn of net inflows, according to EPFR
data, and while the amount moderated last week to US$673m the
positive momentum remains intact.
What is questionable, however, are deals that are more
appropriate for a bull market underpinned by strong fundamentals
rather than one that's being fuelled by the financial equivalent
of speed.
Still, while the growing list of postponements may not be
good for the reputation of the borrowers involved, it's better
to delay than be sorry. Investors too are getting more
selective.
The City of Buenos Aires, for example, was forced to walk
away from the market after investors indicated that they would
only buy if the deal was priced at more than 10%, a level the
issuer was unwilling to meet. "They're very price-sensitive,"
said a source.
One investor said it was inevitable that some deals are
failing to gain traction. "Correlations are running high across
all asset classes," said Robert Abad, portfolio manager and
emerging market specialist for WAMCO, which has US$38bn under
management in EM-related investments.
Underlying volatility
"It is never a good sign. It just signals a lot of
underlying volatility ready to pop. If you want to chase that
cheap debt deal, go ahead, but will the fundamentals be there
when you want your coupon and principal [paid out]?"
In that vein, Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Grupo
Farias pulled a 7NC4 144a/Reg S deal the day before expected
pricing. The deal had an initial guidance of 12.25%-12.50%.
"Investors didn't have a chance to do their homework on the
company," added Abad. "If it's a first time issuer in the
market, how do people know if they can pay their 12.5% coupon?
They're just not going to take that punt."
Abad said the year's flurry of new issuance is largely down
to a market making up for lost time. "Leading up to January
2012, Greece was hitting huge potholes, and the US had only
promised to hold rates low through 2013. The big emerging market
sell-off as a result of greater euro volatility dealt a big body
blow to local markets."
He added: "Sovereign, investment grade, high-yield -- it
didn't matter. So the mindset going into 2012 was very much
risk-off. Then the Fed says they'll hold rates low until 2014,
and a long-term refinancing option comes out of Europe to help
their banks, and the issuance window re-opens."
Since the turn of the year, however, supply has outstripped
even the most optimistic forecasts. In Latin America, for
example, dollar debt issuance has jumped 15.6% between January 1
and February 13 compared to the same period last year.
"Everyone felt like they needed to play catch up and capture
alpha while they could," said Abad. "If these kind of
macroeconomic signals had taken place in the fall, people would
have probably thought 'wow, things must be really bad if they're
doing this now.'"
