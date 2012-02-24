LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - New bond issuance from the emerging markets this year has outstripped most people's expectations yet one region is frustrating some bankers more than any other: CEEMEA.

While supply from Latin America and Asia (including domestic currency transactions) has sped along, new deals from Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa has strolled in comparison. The next few weeks in particular are expected to be quiet.

"Everything from last year has more or less cleared but there's hardly any new supply," said one syndicate official. "It's really quiet."

He added in exasperation: "You can bring anything in this market at the right price but there's nothing. It's nuts. CEEMEA is embarrassing. There should be a lot more issuance."

Other bankers agree that with the market rallying substantially since the beginning of the year potential CEEMEA borrowers have been overly-cautious.

"I don't see a flood of RFPs and mandates," says one banker. "The sovereigns are following the pattern you'd expect. But most of the corporate and FI mandates are from last year. Where are this year's? Either we're not getting the mandates or the pipeline isn't as big as some people think."

At first glance, total issuance volumes in CEEMEA for 2012 look good. About USD26.5bn has been issued from a broad definition of the region, according to Thomson Reuters, compared with USD31.9bn from Latin America and USD21.54bn in hard currencies from Asia ex-Japan and Australasia (including a USD3bn bond from the ADB). Another USD48.1bn has been issued out of Asia in domestic currencies.

Pierce through the CEEMEA numbers more closely, however, and, as bankers point out, a large chunk of the volumes are due to big sovereign deals, in stark contrast to the other two regions.

The Czech Republic, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Slovakia and Turkey have all tapped the bond markets this year, and in considerable size in almost all cases.

In contrast, just a handful of the region's corporates have taken advantage of the high levels of liquidity and the low yield environment. Only Dolphin Energy, Israel Electric, Majid Al Futtaim, Polkomtel and PGNiG have borrowed (excluding State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, which is a quasi-sovereign). UK-listed, Nigeria-focused oil company Afren is likely to join them soon, once it completes its roadshow next week but announced mandates are few and far between. Even within the financial sector, issuance has been largely restricted to top-tier regional names, such as Sberbank, VEB and Qatar National Bank.

"CEEMEA borrowers have missed out on the rally to an extent," says an origination official in London. "There's been a fair amount of issuance but not a bucketload. It's not been extraordinary. More Turkish banks should have come [only Yapi Kredi has done so far] and one or two more Russian banks."

Valid reasons

There are valid reasons why issuance is not as strong, and certainly not as diverse, as some bankers would wish. The region is traditionally dominated by sovereign issuance, especially in the early part of a year. In that sense, 2012 is not proving any different.

Another reason is that Russian borrowers, who typically account for a decent slew of non-sovereign issuance, have yet to hit their straps, partly because of the upcoming presidential election on March 4. Many companies are now also in a blackout period. Bankers expect Russian transactions to pick up in late March/ early April, once the sovereign has completed its forthcoming Eurobond.

Domestic economic and political problems in other parts of the region, such as Ukraine and Kazakhstan, are stifling dealflow too. Ukrainian Railways, for example, is known to want to access the bond market but with Ukraine in the midst of an economic crisis, it's almost impossible for it to do so.

In addition, the expectation that some loan refinancings would take place in the capital markets has yet to materialise. While under-pressure European lenders are scaling back their involvement in the loan market, US and regional banks are stepping in. Analysis by Citigroup last year indicated that USD164bn in CEEMEA loans are due to mature this year, on top of USD52bn of bonds. But so far not a single bond deal in the region has emerged because the borrower had trouble refinancing a loan.