(This story first appeared in IFR issue 1932, May 5 2012)

By Isla Binnie

LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Bankers expect a strong pick-up in subordinated bond deals from Russian banks, following two recent benchmark transactions, as the country's lenders seek to boost their capital levels.

One analyst even reckons Russian sub-debt is the hot topic in the CEEMEA debt capital markets now that the sector has re-opened after a 12 month shutdown.

The change in sentiment comes after hard lobbying from the banking industry to chip away at an abstruse central bank law that restricted Tier 2 deals, and a sufficient improvement in market conditions. In the past month, both privately-owned Nomos Bank and state-owned Gazprombank have issued subordinated bonds and more Russian banks are known to be considering tapping the market.

The appeal of such deals to Russian banks is clear, but issuers have been seeking clarification of the central bank's approach to approving subordinated debt as LT2.

"Russian banks are seeing significant asset growth in comparison with their international peers, but they have a relatively low level of sub-debt as a proportion of their risk-weighted assets," said Kapil Damani, senior capital structurer at BNP Paribas, which, along with Deutsche Bank, ran the US$500m, seven-year deal for Gazprombank (rated Baa3 and BB+ by Moody's and S&P) that was priced on April 27.

Regulatory bar

Regulation is the main reason for this low level. To be counted as capital by the Central Bank of Russia, the yield on subordinated debt should not be considerably different from the market average set during the previous quarter. However, there were no such deals in late 2011 to establish an average, leaving this year's potential issuers limited by the official tax code to paying interest - calculated using the CBR's own refinancing rate - under 6.5%, prohibitively low for sub-debt.

"The interest rate cap prevented banks from accessing subordinated debt on international capital markets, preventing them from improving their capital base and consequently limiting their ability to grow their lending businesses," said Michael Pugh, partner in the capital markets and restructuring team at Hogan Lovells in Moscow.

The two deals launched so far this year suggest the winds of change are stirring, however. Nomos was first out of the blocks, with a USD500m, seven-year note at 10%, suggesting significant leeway from the central bank. Approval to issue well above the 6.5% limit required prolonged negotiation.

"After lengthy discussion with the CBR, we came to the conclusion we could proceed with a market issue," said Yuri Lekarev, head of the international business division at Nomos. It was swiftly followed by Gazprombank, with a seven-year bullet yielding 7.25%. The latter's tighter pricing was partly helped by the precedent Nomos had set.

"The recent subordinated debt deals will help other potential issuers feel easier that their capital will be registered, but everyone still has to deal with market conditions," added Lekarev.

One issue for borrowers to beware, however, is that the central bank only grants preliminary approval before a deal is launched. Final confirmation that the monetary authority will recognise the debt as LT2 is not received until a month after issuance.

A early repayment option is written into the bonds, therefore, to recall the paper if final confirmation is not given, and avoid servicing what is effectively expensive senior debt. Still, one would-be issuer is considering pressing ahead with only informal, oral assurance from the CBR, according to a source.

While the sub-debt pipeline is busy, not all banks will issue Tier 2 debt. "Lower Tier 2 issuance is an interesting option but not all banks are ready. For us, a 10% rate makes sense as we are seeking capital, not regular funding which we can access more cheaply in the local market," said Lekarev.

(Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Sudip Roy and Matthew Davies)