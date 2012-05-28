LONDON, May 28(IFR) - Emerging market bankers say that borrowers should start considering buybacks as a way to boost their flagging bond prices, though few clients have bitten yet.

Most new issues have struggled in the secondary market in the past few weeks as the eurozone crisis has intensified.

A scan of where recently issued Russian bonds, for example, are trading show that many are down by at least two points from their par re-offer prices, some though by much more. Sistema, for instance, was trading last week at 96, Evraz at 97.5, Promsvyazbank at 94.75 and Nomos Bank at about 94.

Bankers say one way to boost these prices could be cash tenders and have started to pitch the idea to their clients. "It would make sense," says one. "Just as borrowers should be issuing when the market is in good shape, they should be buying back debt when it is in bad shape to maximize the economic impact of the company's balance sheet."

Another banker says the move could help revive the markets. "For a borrower, which has seen the price of its bonds fall from, say, par to 93 a buy back would support its curve and help future access."

Others, though, are sceptical that borrowers will follow through. "We've been pitching the idea but we're not getting much traction with issuers either because they don't want to spend the cash or are just not focused on the market," says one capital markets official. "It doesn't seem to be resonating strongly with issuers."

Another banker agrees: "Our DCM guys are showing it around but no one has bitten yet. From an accounting treatment perspective issuers can realize a capital gain and take out expensive debt. But who's got a significant amount of cash to plough into a tender, or if they do, not use it for other purposes?"

However, one banker who argues that issuers should give serious thought to buybacks doesn't think the cost would be too great. "It doesn't need a lot of money to move bond prices given how thin liquidity is in the secondary market," he said.

The banker, who covers CEEMEA, believes that almost any non-sovereign borrower from the region that has issued bonds in the past two months could be a candidate. He adds the exercise could also take out investors that are weighing down on the price of the bonds and reward core buyers.

But it's not clear how willing investors would be to cash in their bonds, despite the weak backdrop. "On paper buybacks make sense but these bonds have proven to be quite sticky," says one London banker. "Retail investors are happy with the coupon they are receiving, while institutional investors have been starved of supply and have more cash than they know what to do with."

The most recent cash tender in emerging markets was undertaken by Kazakh lender Bank CenterCredit earlier this month, though the reason behind its transaction was more to do with the bonds lack of liquidity than poor performance.

The bank took out 32% of its 8.625% notes due 2014 that had USD450m outstanding. The deal offered a minimum price of 103 for the bonds that were quoted beforehand at 102.50, with the final purchase price set at 104.25.

This story first appeared in IFR Magazine (May 26 edition)