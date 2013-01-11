* Rising rates potential risk for investors

* Many fund managers don't hedge rates exposure

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Emerging markets bond investors could see their funds take a hit if US Treasury yields rise appreciably, as most do not hedge their exposure.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield has jumped nearly 30bp in the past month and 15bp since the beginning of the year, to 1.90%.

The consensus among most banks and investment firms is that rates are likely to reach 2.25%-2.50% by the end of the year, depending on US economic growth.

While an increase of that magnitude over the course of the year would be manageable - and rates would still be at relatively low levels - a hike of about 100bp or more could wreak some damage on the asset class.

"A back-up of Treasury yields could send shockwaves through the fixed-income world," said a banker covering emerging markets.

Senior fund managers acknowledge the sensitivity of the asset class to higher yields.

"It is a risk. One reason is that spreads are tight, so they don't give much of a cushion if yields rise," said Jonathan Mann, head of emerging markets debt at F&C Management.

Another issue is that if yields begin to rise, then global investors may start switching out of riskier emerging markets debt back into US Treasuries, draining some liquidity out of the asset class.

"If US Treasuries go to, say, 4%, even if spreads are unchanged, that would lead to negative returns on emerging markets bonds and we could see money flowing out of the asset class. So it is a threat," said Mann.

Potentially compounding the problem is that most emerging markets investors rarely hedge their rates exposure.

TAKING A VIEW

"Emerging markets investors would traditionally hedge straightaway and buy the spread. But now investors are more flexible in their approach and are taking a view," said William Weaver, head of CEEMEA debt capital markets at Citigroup.

That strategy has paid off as funds made, on average, a 17% return last year.

"It's been easy to have outright positions, clip the coupons and ride the rally," said an emerging markets banker.

But a continued spike in yields could see investors changing tack, especially in relation to emerging markets sovereign debt, which is highly correlated to the Treasury market and, typically, of long duration. The average duration of the EMBI Global Diversified index is 7.4 years, for example.

"It will be interesting to see if investors begin to hedge their exposures again and whether they do so on the first day of a new issue or in the secondary market," said Weaver, though he added that many investors also hedge on a portfolio basis, so it is not always possible to tell on a deal-by-deal basis.

To the extent that demand for hedging products can be gauged, however, bankers say interest is muted.

"We haven't seen any demand yet," said Nick Darrant, head of CEEMEA debt syndicate at BNP Paribas. "I don't think we'll see anything material until at least the second quarter."

With no other hedges in place, investors could have to sell Treasuries by shorting the market, but some fund managers said the strategy brings its own risks.

"You tend to lose a lot of money if you do that. You short Treasuries but then some market event happens and everyone piles into Treasuries. So you're long risk and short Treasuries and lose both ways," said Max Wolman, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Instead, added Wolman, better options would be to re-allocate funds into local currency bonds or shorter duration high-yield credits, which have little correlation to US Treasury yield movements.

BULLISH ON HIGH YIELD

Indeed, bankers and investors are bullish about high-yield corporate issuance this year, with many forecasting that volumes will be bigger than in 2012.

"We expect global emerging markets high-yield corporate volumes to pick up relatively to high-grade, though the drivers for issuance will differ from region to region," said Polina Kurdyavko, senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management.

Unlike some other investors, BlueBay is more sanguine about the outlook for US Treasury yields and the potential impact of any volatility.

"We have the ability to hedge within the portfolio and from time to time take an active view, but we don't think it's the biggest risk this year," said Kurdyavko.

But even if rates move higher than expected, given that the average spread on emerging markets high-yield debt is 500bp over, and BlueBay's expected default rate is 1.1% in contrast to the 4%-5% that those levels would suggest, Kurdyavko reckoned a further 100bp compression is possible.

"That gives a meaningful cushion against any significant US Treasury movements," she said, adding that high single-digit returns for emerging markets corporate credit portfolios are feasible this year.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)