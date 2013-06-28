* Prices volatile as regulations restrict dealers

* Little flow in cash markets

* Investors wary about outlook

By Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The worst may not be over for emerging markets bonds, warn investors, as illiquid secondary markets, continuing US Treasury volatility and an acceleration in fund outflows are keeping many on the sidelines despite valuations becoming attractive.

The asset class has borne the brunt of the sell-off in credit markets on concerns of a reduction in the Fed's asset purchases, with the EMBI Global index on track for one of its worst ever performances, down 9.7% for the year up to June 26.

As panicky retail accounts and some real money investors have headed for the exit, many issuers have seen their bonds sink over the past month. Some Turkish bank deals were down 10% at one point last Monday. And though prices are bouncing back, things might get worse before they get better, especially given the poor secondary market liquidity and wide bid/offer spreads.

"Liquidity is so bad that it's difficult to be confident that the worst is over, though given the magnitude of the sell-off, we've got to be close to the bottom," said Angus Halkett, emerging markets portfolio manager at Stone Harbor.

The difficulties facing investors and traders stem from stricter capital requirements from regulators making it more expensive for banks to hold relatively risky assets on their balance sheets. One source reckons that since the last rates crisis in 1994, banks' balance sheets have grown by just 30%-50% compared with an asset class in which primary volumes are 10-15 times bigger.

"The real problem is that dealers have smaller books and limited capacity to absorb new paper. This explains the violent correction of EM debt," said Luca Sibani, head of discretional and total return investments at Epsilon SGR, an asset manager that is the part of the Intesa Sanpaolo group.

With many banks long and losing plenty of the money in the process - the source reckons some trading desks have already lost their entire secondary market P&L for the year thanks to the sell-off - there is no dealer appetite to take on any more risk. Prices are therefore collapsing quickly on little flow and orders as small as US$500,000.

Another banker said that e-trading platforms were also a contributory factor, with lower prices being set as small-sized bids were hit. "It's driving a lot of the price action," he said.

He added that with liquidity so poor, most investors have sought to hedge their positions in CDS rather than risk getting squeezed in the cash market. He said that his firm traded US$900m of Turkey CDS last Monday. "I'd be amazed if we traded US$50m of cash," he said.

SELL THE UPTICK

Prices tentatively began to recover towards the second half of this week thanks to a combination of some short covering, domestic investors in countries such as Russia stepping in with support, and even cash-rich issuers undertaking open market repurchases of their bonds.

Even for investors hunting for value, the process is proving difficult, however. Sibani's team spent two days building a portfolio of US$50m, wrestling to find good quotes even for liquid sovereigns.

"We have struggled to find offers. Some dealers have just nothing left on their books," he said. "And we are talking about liquid 10-year sovereigns like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Russia."

Moreover, while the past few days' stability has provided a welcome respite, some fear it is just a prelude to another bout of selling.

"The psychology used to be 'buy on dips', but it feels like this is now changing. People are looking to sell the uptick," said a trader. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Julian Baker and Philip Wright)