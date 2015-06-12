* Whipsawing rates stoke EM fears

* Investor cash piles grow

* Taper tantrum repeat not inevitable

By Sudip Roy and Paul Kilby

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Risks in emerging markets are on the rise as the Federal Reserve prepares to tighten monetary policy, but strong technicals may prove more supportive than some think.

Fears are growing that emerging markets could experience a repeat of the panic-driven sell-off of two years ago as rising Treasury and Bund yields dominate the landscape.

But while the backdrop is unpredictable and some issuers are seeing their bonds sink, the primary market continues to be active with recent big deals performing steadily, underscored by investor cash piles that have grown this year despite a recent bout of heavy weekly outflows.

Emerging markets bond funds have seen just over US$1.26bn of inflows this year up to the week ending June 10, according to Standard Chartered and EPFR Global.

If uncertainty in the rates market continues, those flows could turn negative - the past two weeks have seen US$1.5bn of redemptions from EM bond funds. But for now, the year still compares favourably with the same stage in 2014 when there had been outflows of US$2.30bn, signalling that the asset class has managed to weather previous episodes of volatility.

"The market technicals are stronger in that there are fewer nervous hands, fewer EM tourists who were happy to flee in 2013. That is supportive," said Alexander Kozhemiakin, managing director and emerging markets team leader at Standish. "Interest rates have been selling off for the last month and a half but EM fixed income has not been the conspicuous underperformer. That is a reflection of the better technicals."

Kozhemiakin adds that while dedicated flows into emerging markets are important, they are not the whole story.

"Even more important are the global fixed income or the unconstrained managers, and what they decide to do with their EM portfolios. They operate with a larger pool of money but are less dedicated to the asset class. They have been rebuilding their positions to EM fixed income though levels are not quite what we saw in 2013."

HEAVY REDEMPTIONS

Also supportive is the cash coming from a cycle of heavy redemption and coupon payments - US$461bn this year, according to BNP Paribas - which is outweighing any money being pulled.

This weight of money is ensuring that many new issues are getting a decent reception. Gabon, for example, printed a bond this week inside its curve, while recent transactions from Egypt and Petrobras are trading around their reoffer levels.

And even though 10-year Treasury yields have climbed more than 65bp since February, EM investors are still posting positive returns.

JP Morgan's EMBI Global Diversified index, which tracks sovereign hard currency debt, was up 1.15% for the year to June 10, while the CEMBI Broad Diversified corporate index had returned 3.5%.

Still, some think rising rates mean emerging markets could be heading for a fall similar to the taper tantrum in 2013, when investors were roiled by warnings that the Fed's QE programme was coming to an end.

"Rate volatility has been killing everyone," said a debt capital markets banker in New York. "It is horrible to see base rates with equity-like volatility. No one knows what is going on."

With leverage rising in certain areas, for example EM corporates, economists at the Institute of International Finance highlight that it may become more difficult for some issuers to service or refinance dollar debts in a higher rate environment.

The IIF also points out that low market liquidity could exacerbate the fallout from a credit risk event. Certain bonds are already being hit hard on limited flows.

Turkey's US$1.5bn 4.25% 2026 notes, for example, have fallen six points since pricing in early April, with the yield up 60bp to more than 5%. Slovenia's 1bn 1.50% 2035s are faring even worse, down 20 points since launching mid March.

NOT INEVITABLE

However, Kasper Bartholdy, managing director at Credit Suisse, says it's not inevitable that emerging markets will repeat the taper tantrum experience.

"I looked at all the episodes in the past 12 years in which the yield on 10-year Treasuries rose by 65bp or more in a period of six moths or less. It generally wasn't pleasant to be a holder of EM fixed income assets in those periods because yields tended to rise everywhere. But in the vast majority of cases, credit spreads on EM dollar debt fell outright, and yields on local-currency EM bonds rose by less than in the US," he said.

The reason, he adds, is that in most cases the spikes in Treasury yields were caused by something fundamentally credit-positive, be it global growth surprises or market-friendly political news.

"Even this year we have had a major spike in Treasury yields since the end of January and credit spreads, both in the US and in the emerging markets, have behaved well - they have generally fallen as Treasury yields have risen," said Bartholdy.

What was different in 2013 was that EM dollar credit underperformance had already begun at the end of the previous year because of worries about growth and valuations. This meant that spreads were already widening as the sell-off in Treasuries began and they continued to so throughout 2013, added Bartholdy, who said that one caveat to his outlook for emerging markets is a nasty upside surprise in US inflation or wages.

"Then Treasury yields will be spiking in response to credit-negative news and all credit spreads will widen. I don't find it likely that this will happen in the next few months but it could very well happen next year if US employment growth remains steady." (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Paul Kilby; editing Julian Baker)