LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - The lack of a bellwether borrower is
making it tougher for the emerging bond markets to find a
support as issuers continue to struggle to sell deals.
In particular the US dollar primary market, the backbone of
the asset class, has seen issuance volumes falter as a series of
negative headlines, many of them emerging markets-inspired, has
shaken confidence.
Although emerging markets spreads are performing no worse
than US credit since oil began selling-off again in June, the
horrible reverses in EM FX and local bond markets are
engendering a view that the asset class is in crisis.
Historically, a well-renowned sovereign or national champion
would issue during such times of stress to calm market fears, as
Turkey did when it sold a 30-year note at the beginning of the
year after a period in which many emerging markets credits had
seen their curves get battered.
"The market needs to see a couple of deals come and perform
a bit. So far, everything has been painful," said a senior
emerging markets banker.
But Turkey and other previously stalwart issuers, such as
Brazil, Petrobras and Gazprom are no longer in a position to
stabilise the market.
"Beyond Mexico, I can't think who would be the 'banker'
trade," said a syndicate official in London.
"There were many iconic borrowers before - Petrobras and
Gazprom were probably the most iconic," said another banker in
London. "I think Turkey is the last remaining warrior."
CONCERN
But Turkey, too, faces huge political and security
headwinds, which is being reflected in the financial markets.
The sovereign's five-year CDS has widened by 52bp in the past
week, according to Thomson Reuters.
Analysts are becoming increasingly concerned about the state
of affairs in the country. On Thursday, Demetrios Efstathiou,
head of trading strategies at ICBC Standard Bank wrote a note
entitled: "Turkey - In danger of becoming too complicated to
analyse."
Brazil is struggling even more. Its five-year CDS is now
trading in line with Single-B levels. "I think if Brazil chose
to issue right now, it would send the message that they were
desperate and might backfire," said a banker in New York, who
added there was a real chance such a deal would fail anyway.
It was left instead to Colombia to try and provide some
reassurance to the market through a trade this week but even
with a hefty new issue premium, the deal struggled.
Colombia, which could be downgraded in the coming months,
according to SG analysts, paid a 25-30bp new issue concession on
a US$1.5bn 10-year note that then traded weaker in the
secondary.
Chilean state-owned copper company, Codelco, was able to
ride a rare rally earlier in the month to print a US$2bn 10-year
note with just a 10bp concession but it lacks the bellwether
status of certain other emerging markets issuers.
NOT DOLLARS
Those iconic names that are fundraising are doing so in
non-dollar markets. Poland, for example, sold a 10-year bond in
euros in early September, while Mexico's state-owned oil
company, Pemex, is meeting investors in Switzerland.
That doesn't help the broader market, though. "I think the
market wants to see EMBI Global eligible sovereigns,
quasi-sovereigns and national champion corporates in benchmark
size and 144A US dollar format," said a third banker in London.
That's especially so as fund managers are suffering big
outflows, and to the extent they can deploy cash, they would
rather have a blue-chip issuer to invest in, said the New York
banker.
The trouble is the dollar pipeline is full of the opposite
kind of credit. The vast majority of deals hitting the screens
are low-rated infrequent issuing sovereigns, many with huge
economic challenges.
Iraq, for example, is hoping to raise up to US$2bn through
its first bond sale in nearly a decade. But a week after
finishing roadshows, the sovereign has yet to open books.
A trade such as Iraq would be challenging at the best of
times. But in the past month alone, the yield on its only
outstanding 2028s have jumped more than 100bp, with the bonds
quoted at 11.59%, according to Thomson Reuters.
Ghana is another Single-B rated sovereign in the market that
desperately needs funds. It's in the middle of roadshows that
finish next week, before potentially issuing a note that will
carry a rare partial guarantee from a World Bank agency.
The up to US$400m guarantee from the International
Development Association will "facilitate the sovereign's access
to external funding of up to US$1bn," said Moody's in explaining
that it will rate the notes two notches higher at B1 than
Ghana's standalone rating.
Two Asian Single-B trades were priced this week. Fiji
printed a niche US$200m five-year bond that was linked to a
tender offer.
Of greater significance was a US$500m 10-year note from
Pakistan off an order book of about US$1bn. The muted response
was in contrast to its last conventional bond deal in the dollar
market in April 2014. Then it raised US$2bn through a
dual-tranche offering.
