* Brazil leads the charge
* Corporate supply boosted
* More to come but risks remain
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The EM bond market exploded back to
life this week as issuers from across the board jumped in to
take advantage of the better market tone, with the prospect of
more big deals to come soon.
After a tepid first two months, the primary market turned
180 degrees as new issues came thick and fast.
Twelve borrowers across the globe printed deals, raising
US$13.44bn as EM caught up with other markets to exploit the
best issuance window in several months. While fundamentals
remain weak, as reflected by a series of downgrades and negative
ratings actions in recent weeks, the technical picture has
improved.
"EM local market returns in US dollars are up and leading
the rebound year-to-date, while fund flows continue to suggest
there is appetite for EM risk," said Murat Ulgen, global head of
emerging markets research at HSBC in a report.
It's anyone's guess how long this appetite for risk will
last, but while it does EM issuers are exploring all corners of
the funding markets - dollars, euros, high grade, high yield,
and sub debt.
Latin America has led the way with six borrowers this week,
Brazil the star turn. The sovereign sold its first deal in 18
months, in a move that caught the market by surprise.
Brazil priced a US$1.5bn 10-year bond at a yield of 6.125%
off a book of US$6bn that allowed leads to cut pricing by 37.5bp
through the execution process.
Like a number of emerging markets credits, Brazil's bonds
have rallied hard over the past month. Its 4.25% Jan 2025 notes
have tightened 140bp since February 11, according to Eikon data,
to trade at a Z-spread of 440bp at Wednesday's close.
The rebound in commodity prices and dovish central bank
policies in developed markets have undoubtedly helped lift
sentiment, though in Brazil's case investors have also been
emboldened by hopes that the country's political troubles have
passed their worst.
"I think this trade benefited from the technicality of the
investor base being underweight," said a banker away from the
deal.
CORPORATE COMEBACK
While Brazil has dominated headlines, the spurt in corporate
supply is almost as notable. Outside of Asia, barely any
corporate had tapped the market this year with only Mexican
state-owned oil company Pemex issuing, albeit its US$5bn
triple-tranche trade in January is the biggest EM deal of the
year.
Pemex was back this week, this time through a 2.25bn
dual-tranche offering, continuing the theme of EM's best
borrowers tapping euros to lock in low yields.
But more promising were the first corporate transactions of
the year from CEEMEA through Kuwaiti holding company Kipco and
Turkish conglomerate Koc, while America Movil, also in euros,
and Cemex sold the first private-sector corporate deals from
Latin America.
The latter's trade, in particular, provided an encouraging
sign for the broader EM market. The Mexican cement company
printed a US$1bn 10-year non-call five senior secured notes.
Cemex, B+ by Standard & Poor's and BB- by Fitch, not only
upsized the deal from US$500m thanks to strong demand, but also
cut pricing by a staggering 62.5bp, from an initial yield of
8.375% area to 7.75%.
"It's a high yield, B rated name that came in by 60bp over
the day and increased its size. This is a good example of how
the more esoteric, lower-rated names are increasingly working,"
said a syndicate banker away from the deal.
With the pipeline building, bankers hope the issuance spree
will continue. Asia could join in soon. The region has been
relatively quiet, albeit three EM issuers were in the market
this week.
But with China's National People's Congress finished,
bankers expect the country's state-owned enterprises to emerge
soon, though broader regional corporate issuance may not get
going fully until the blackout period for Hong Kong-listed
companies ends.
RECORD BREAKERS
And a year that began so badly for emerging markets could
soon see some record-breaking deals. Argentina is expected to
raise US$11.5bn-US$12bn through its first deal since defaulting
in 2001, while Israeli pharmaceutical Teva is eyeing US$22bn in
bonds to help finance the acquisition of Allergan. Both are
possible in the second quarter.
Russian issuers are also slowly returning to the market with
Gazprom meeting Swiss investors next week, while a more niche
name in B&N Bank (known locally as BinBank) is holding a
roadshow too.
Bankers, though, burned by the volatility in the asset class
ever since the May 2013 Fed tapering announcement, are not
getting carried away.
"It's good to see that the EM market is still alive,
although I'm not sure how long the positivity will continue,"
said one syndicate official.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)